 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear 'toned down' jerseys in 'colour of mourning'. Here's why

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 20, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

"For me, this is a jersey with a very simple message about universal human rights," Danish Football Federation director Jakob Jensen said.

FIFA World cup 2022: Jersey for Denmark designed by sportswear brand Hummel. (Image credit: @hummelsport)

This FIFA World Cup, Denmark is set to wear "toned down" shirts for the to protest against hosts Qatar's human rights record, with kit provider Hummel designing an all-black kit, to represent the "colour of mourning".

The move comes after Denmark's request for its players to be permitted to wear pro-human rights training shirts with the words "Human Rights for All" at the World Cup in Qatar was rejected by FIFA.

In a statement, Hummel said, "We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives," the company said in an Instagram post that referred to reports of casualties among migrant labourers working on Qatar's mega infrastructure projects."

"We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation."

In addition to the main red strip and a second jersey in white, a black and grey third strip was a sign of "mourning", the kit company said.

FIFA has a tough stance when it comes to the use of slogans or political messages added to sporting kits and uniforms and has asked teams to "focus on football" following a controversial build-up.