 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra says football hierarchy changing, India must aim higher

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: For the first time, teams from North America, Asia, Africa have all found representation in the last 16.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is historic as three countries from the Asian Football Confederation -- Japan, South Korea and Australia --have progressed to the round of 16 for the first time. African countries also performed well, with Senegal moving ahead.

Football hierarchy is witnessing a change, Industrialist Anand Mahindra said, while also expressing a desire to see India on the global change.

"A shift in the Football hierarchy is taking place, with Asian and African nations muscling in," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted. "India must aim higher."

India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, except in 1950. But they never participated in the tournament. Various reasons are speculated for this, from fund shortage to FIFA not allowing Indians to play barefoot.

 

Responding to Mahindra, a Twitter user said in India, cricket takes all the money.

"If not Sports Authorities of India, corporates must take football forward," they said. India has talent, but no support for these players to fine tune their skills and represent India in international tournaments."