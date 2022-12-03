Anand Mahindra says football hierarchy changing, India must aim higher

FIFA World Cup 2022 is historic as three countries from the Asian Football Confederation -- Japan, South Korea and Australia --have progressed to the round of 16 for the first time. African countries also performed well, with Senegal moving ahead.

Football hierarchy is witnessing a change, Industrialist Anand Mahindra said, while also expressing a desire to see India on the global change.

"A shift in the Football hierarchy is taking place, with Asian and African nations muscling in," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted. "India must aim higher."

India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, except in 1950. But they never participated in the tournament. Various reasons are speculated for this, from fund shortage to FIFA not allowing Indians to play barefoot.

Responding to Mahindra, a Twitter user said in India, cricket takes all the money.

"If not Sports Authorities of India, corporates must take football forward," they said. India has talent, but no support for these players to fine tune their skills and represent India in international tournaments."

Another user echoed the view: "India needs to invest in youth football more with better administration. Young generation will surely make their way in world cup." FIFA 's round of 16 will kick-off today with a Netherlands vs USA match at 8.30 pm. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi-led Argentina as they face Australia at 12.30 am. This is the first FIFA World Cup in which teams from North America, Asia, Africa have all found representation in the last 16. The favourites to win this year are five-time champions Brazil. They are expected to beat South Korea on Monday and face Japan on Croatia in the quarter-finals. (With inputs from AFP)

