FHRAI delegates meet with Prahlad Singh Patel, Nitin Gadkari; discuss ways to revive tourism, hospitality sector

Source: Reuters

Senior delegates of India's apex Hospitality Association - Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) held a virtual meeting with Prahlad Singh Patel, the Tourism minister and Nitin Gadkari, Minister of MSME on June 8 to discuss the revival of the hospitality and tourism industry.

FHRAI submitted representations suggesting key policy changes and recommended immediate fiscal measures in a bid to save the tourism and hospitality sector from imminent collapse.

In the virtual meeting FHRAI was represented by Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Pradeep Shetty, D V S Somaraju and Narendra Somany.

The tourism minister reassured that the sector’s issues and recommendations offered by the association delegates will be raised with the Prime Minister and the Finance Ministry.

"The Tourism Ministry is closely following up with the Ministry of Finance on the SEIS scheme and other concerns will be addressed on a one on one basis with the respective Ministries," FHRAI informed in a statement.

Besides, Gadkari too acknowledged the hardships the industry is going through and the MSME Minister said that he will look into the industry’s concerns favourably with regards to the ECLGS scheme and the RBI’s Resolution Framework.

"In our meeting with the Ministers, we recommended a well-made sector specific stimulus package that addresses the most critical aspects of reducing financial loss, mobilizing loans and retention of employment," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI.

"The recommendations include complete waiver of interest on loans beginning March 2020 till business normalcy resumes, announcement of special measures for the industry and the interest burden of loans borne by the Government for a fixed period, monthly basic salaries paid directly to tourism, travel and hospitality employees who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, provision of a moratorium of 3 years on the principal loan amount, working capital support at interest on fixed deposit rate plus 2 percent or MCLR rate, urgent release of SEIS pending payments, removal of secondary condition in EPCG and introduction of a long term financing scheme for at least 10 years backed with a guarantee from Central Government to Banks and NBFCs," he further added.

In a statement, the association stated that the industry’s total revenue in FY 2019-20 stood at Rs.1.82 lakh crore. According to its estimates, in FY 2020-21, approximately 75 percent of the industry's revenues got wiped off. "That is more than Rs.1.30 lakh crore revenue hit for the Indian economy. The total loan outstanding to the hospitality industry is over Rs.60,000 crore today," FHRAI noted.

Due to financial losses, 40 percent of hotels and restaurants in the country have shut down permanently and about 20 percent haven’t opened fully since the first lockdown. The remaining 40 percent continue to run in losses. The financial institutions have marked the industry in negative list, the statement added.

Earlier this week, Hyatt Regency Mumbai said it has temporarily suspended operations after its owner Asian Hotels (West) allegedly failed to provide funds and salaries to staff.

The five-star property, which lies in close proximity to the Mumbai International Airport, will remain closed until further notice, a note from the hotel’s general manager stated.