 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Fewer disclosures, more ambiguity as health and wellness influencers offer proof of qualification

Maryam Farooqui
May 01, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

For brands, the disclosure of influencers’ qualifications could have a positive impact by enhancing their own credibility and reputation, which could in turn lead to increased sales and customer loyalty.

Government has asked health and wellness influencers to disclose their qualification.

The government has stepped up scrutiny of health and wellness influencers who, it turns out, aren’t sufficiently aware yet of the new guidelines.

In April, the government demanded that influencers who offer their audience health and wellness tips give proof of their qualifications to do so.

Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary to the department of consumer affairs, announced the guideline, requiring the content creators to disclose their qualifications prominently to their audience.

Unlike the endorsement guidelines which were introduced earlier this year, there exists little clarity on how exactly the qualification disclosures have to be made. For brand deals, the guidelines state that disclosures should be superimposed over endorsements in a picture, or disclosures should be made in both audio and video formats in case of a video.