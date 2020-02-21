Female employees of Surat Municipal Corporation stripped naked for finger test

Around 100 female trainee clerks of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were reportedly made to strip for a medical test on February 20.

According to a Times of India report, lady doctors performed gynaecological finger tests and asked personal questions to these women.

The report came barely a week after scores of girls in a hostel in Bhuj were asked to strip by the college authorities to prove their menstruating status.

The SMC Employees Union have lodged a complaint with the municipal commissioner. "Female employees were forced to stand naked together in groups of around 10 in a room where they did not have any privacy,” a senior corporation employee told the publication. They further added that the door of the room was not closed properly and only a curtain blocked the view from the outside.

Among the 100 who were subjected to the finger test, unmarried women were allegedly asked if they had been pregnant previously.

AA Shaikh, general security of the SMC Employees Union demanded an immediate halt to ‘such insulting and inhuman tests. Shaikh alleged that the doctors performing the finger test on women in a group were demeaning and behaving rudely with them. “If they (doctors) had any doubt about an employee’s health, they should have got tests done in an acceptable manner. Asking even unmarried women about past pregnancies is downright insulting,” Shaikh said.

Ashwin Vachhani, head of the gynaecology department at the hospital, said, "We have to examine women physically since it is mandatory as per the guidelines. I don't know if such tests are done on men, but in case of women, we follow rules to find out if they have any specific illness."

The male employees were subjected to the mandatory general fitness assessments which are conducted after employees finish their three-year probation period. This includes eye, ENT, heart and lung tests, besides an overall check-up.

A 45-year old female employee told the publication that she had taken a fitness test 20 years ago, which did not include any such procedures.