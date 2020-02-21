App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Female employees of Surat Municipal Corporation stripped naked for finger test

Among the 100 who were subjected to the finger test, unmarried women were allegedly asked if they had been pregnant previously.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 100 female trainee clerks of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were reportedly made to strip for a medical test on February 20.

According to a Times of India report, lady doctors performed gynaecological finger tests and asked personal questions to these women. 

The report came barely a week after scores of girls in a hostel in Bhuj were asked to strip by the college authorities to prove their menstruating status.

Close

The SMC Employees Union have lodged a complaint with the municipal commissioner. "Female employees were forced to stand naked together in groups of around 10 in a room where they did not have any privacy,” a senior corporation employee told the publication. They further added that the door of the room was not closed properly and only a curtain blocked the view from the outside.

related news

Among the 100 who were subjected to the finger test, unmarried women were allegedly asked if they had been pregnant previously.

AA Shaikh, general security of the SMC Employees Union demanded an immediate halt to ‘such insulting and inhuman tests. Shaikh alleged that the doctors performing the finger test on women in a group were demeaning and behaving rudely with them. “If they (doctors) had any doubt about an employee’s health, they should have got tests done in an acceptable manner. Asking even unmarried women about past pregnancies is downright insulting,” Shaikh said.

Ashwin Vachhani, head of the gynaecology department at the hospital, said, "We have to examine women physically since it is mandatory as per the guidelines. I don't know if such tests are done on men, but in case of women, we follow rules to find out if they have any specific illness."

The male employees were subjected to the mandatory general fitness assessments which are conducted after employees finish their three-year probation period. This includes eye, ENT, heart and lung tests, besides an overall check-up.

A 45-year old female employee told the publication that she had taken a fitness test 20 years ago, which did not include any such procedures.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Surat

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.