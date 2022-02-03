Fell asleep a princess, awoke a queen: Elizabeth in Kenya

Princess Elizabeth was deep in the Kenyan forest on the adventure of a lifetime, spotting wildlife from high up in the treetops, when her father died and she became queen.

The world awoke on February 6, 1952, to the death of King George VI, who had succumbed during the night to lung cancer at the royal Sandringham residence in Norfolk.

The royal couple had taken a night out of their official engagements to stay at a one-of-a-kind game-watching lodge perched in a tree in the Aberdares interior.

Kenya, then a British colony, was the first stop on Elizabeth’s tour of the Commonwealth she had embarked upon with her husband, Prince Philip , in place of her ill father.

His 25-year-old daughter and heir to the throne only heard the news later the same day, when word reached Elizabeth thousands of miles from home in the wilderness of the Aberdare Range.

It was during their night at the Treetops hotel that the king would die, and Elizabeth would become queen.

In this file photo taken on October 14, 2019 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits on the Sovereign's throne in the House of Lords as she delivers the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London.