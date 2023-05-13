English
    ‘Feeling awkward’: Man shares video of couple on Delhi Metro, gets schooled on Twitter

    A clip of a couple travelling on the Delhi Metro has divided opinion on social media.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
    Delhi Metro couple

    Screengrab from a video tweeted by @abhi_thakurnew

    Two days after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation asked commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities” after a video of a couple kissing on the floor of a metro coach emerged online, another video has divided opinion on social media.

    The video shows a couple travelling on the Delhi Metro. The man has his arm draped around the woman, who leans her head on his shoulder. The video was shared by Twitter user Abhinav Thakur, who said he was uncomfortable by what he presumably construed to be public display of affection or PDA.

    “I am feeling very awkward. Please help,” wrote Thakur, tagging Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and DCP Delhi Metro.

    But whereas the earlier video of a couple kissing inside the metro had sparked anger, this time around, public opinion was largely in favour of the couple.


    Many Twitter users felt that their actions hardly amounted to PDA, while others criticised Thakur for recording their video without permission and posting it on a public platform. Take a look at some of the responses:




    The clip has raked up nearly half a million views on Twitter. It comes hot on the heels of a video of a couple kissing inside the metro, and another clip of a woman travelling on the metro in a bra and mini-skirt, both of which generated outrage.

    In the former, the woman lying in the lap of a man sitting on the metro floor. After the clip generated outrage, the DMRC requested commuters to report such incidents to the "nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken".

    Moneycontrol News
