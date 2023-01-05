 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's first palm-leaf manuscript museum is in Kerala

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Billed as the world's first palm leaf manuscript museum, the Kerala facility is a repository of curious nuggets of administrative, socio-cultural and economic facets of Travancore.

The manuscripts in the Kerala museum straddle six centuries, from 1249 CE to 1896. (Image credit: Jeeja Jeea/Google Reviews)

A treasure house of both obscure and celebrated tales of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom that became Asia's first to defeat any European power on Indian soil, the recently opened Palm leaf Manuscript Museum in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram has further brightened the state's cultural and academic space.

Billed as the world's first palm leaf manuscript museum, the facility is essentially a repository of curious nuggets of administrative, socio-cultural and economic facets of Travancore spanning a period of 650 years till the end of the19th century, besides documents relating to territories of Kochi in the state's middle and Malabar further north.

Besides brightening the state's culture space, the museum also serves as a reference point for historical and cultural research for academic and non-academic scholars, officials said.

Among the manuscripts that the museum houses are accounts of the famed Battle of Colachel wherein the valiant Travancore king Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma (1729-58) defeated the Dutch East India Company at Colachel, 20 km northwest of Kanyakumari in present day Tamil Nadu.

This 1741 victory ended Dutch expansion in India, and Travancore under Marthanda Varma became Asia's first state to defeat the expansionist designs of any European power.

The museum, which opened last week, has 187 manuscripts chronicling a mine of stories based entirely on primary sources: Documents written on cured and treated palm leaves consigned to the corners of the records rooms.