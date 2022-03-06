Women’s Day 2022: Forget the chocolates, ask what you can do to #BreakTheBias

(Representational Image) True, more girls in India enroll into school each year. But 57% of girls also drop out of high school (Borgen Project) to help with house work, to take care of their siblings or to get married. (Image: Sarahmirk via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

'Darling, close your eyes.' And he drops two tickets to the cinema and a large bar of Cadbury Silk. She continues to keep her closed eyes - "how much he loves me. He celebrates me every year"! International Women's Day (IWD) is being celebrated like Mother's Day, Valentines Day and many other days that perhaps Archie's and Hallmark greeting card companies made famous over the 1990s. But is buying a bar of chocolate or flowers enough to celebrate the women in our lives? Is it adequate to mark the struggles of the hundreds of thousands of women who left all they had, so that the future generations can live as equal citizens?

March 8 is celebrated to acknowledge and respect the work done by all our foremothers to get women equal status and access to rights, to continue to build gender equity and accelerate the awareness and support for the issue of gender justice. The day goes back to the early 1900s when a large group of women in New York protested to get more pay and recognition for the work they did along with equal rights and access to vote. The last day of February was then declared across North America as National Women's Day. A lady by name Clara Zetkin proposed later in 1911 at Copenhagen to have one day across the world as International Women's Day (IWD), where all activists and feminists come together to continue lobbying for equal rights. From 1913 onwards, March 8 was chosen as IWD. From 1997, the UN started associating themes for IWD such as "Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future", "Women at the Peace Table", "Women and Human Rights" and "World Free of Violence against Women".

We now are celebrating 110 years of IWD and it perhaps is a good time to reflect on what really has changed for us from an Indian lens. Yes, Sati and dowry and child marriage have all been abolished and made illegal; almost all girls across the country enroll into primary schools for education; age of marriage has been increasing consistently and is being debated to increase further as I write this; more women are in boardrooms, courtrooms and working in corporate; stringent feminist laws have been set up in support of women's rights; girls continue to do better in studies than even boys many times; and almost everyone is aware of violence against women and the laws against it. So, one would say, this is perhaps the best time for women: banks give loans to women at lower rates of interest; there are schemes for women; pro women laws for us; and even an entire day for us! Yes, an entire day in 365 days - just for us!

But really, has there been much of a shift? The pandemic most recently has taught us that while the virus has been gender neutral, it's ramifications have been very severe for women, displacing us, in many instances, for life. I feel one IWD will not be sufficient to change patriarchal values, gender biased attitudes and imbalanced power structures that we encounter everywhere.

Yes, Sati and dowry Acts are stringent, but just one hospital close to home sees a 100 burns victims admitted every month, with 75% of them being women, mostly abetted to suicide. Why?

Yes, more girls enroll into school each year. But 57% of girls drop out of high school (Borgen Project) to support in house work, take care of their siblings or get married. Why?

Talking of which, while the age of marriage for girls is 18 years today, 40% of the world's child marriage continues in India (Hindu article in Sep 2021) with 24 million girls becoming prey to it. Why?

Women do well, if not better in studies, but are either abruptly cut off from education or forced to take up subjects that are less masculine (nutrition, dietetics and arts). Why?

India perhaps has the most proactive and progressive laws around sexual harassment (POSH Act 2013), Domestic Violence (PwDVA 2005) and sexual offences (IPC 354 A,B,C,D,E), yet women continue to struggle to access these laws and get turned away by police, managers and courts on the pretext that they should be more considerate, forgiving and duty bound. I mean, seriously?!

To all those people who believe that I'm lucky because I can celebrate IWD, I would like to ask - what are we celebrating, really? Some of us actually thrive in everyday celebrations. "I’m glad I reached home safe without being molested”, “I’m glad my manager does not discriminate against me for my gender”, “I’m glad that I went to the same school as my brothers and married at 24”!

The theme for this years IWD #BreakTheBias is to address this exact bias or norm that we are so conditioned with. I think we must all always question customs, practices, beliefs, biases particularly when they marginalise a group of people or place disproportionate power on one group of people.

Each of us can and must start our own personal campaign to question things we see at a family level or social level. Perhaps a better gift for us instead of chocolate would be to genuinely ask us - the women in your life - What you can I do to enable your flight? With more questions, we will break patterns and when we break patterns, we can create change. So cross your hands and strike the pose to #BreakTheBias!