Will the Women in Blue turn the tide in 2nd ODI vs NZ?

- by Anjum Chopra on 14th February, 2022

We need to sharpen our fielding. Before we see what went wrong for the Indian women’s team as they went 1-0 down in the 5-match series, let’s look at the positives.

They bowled well. Yes, in patches they were excellent. To hit the right length and to dismiss the opposition; the home team in less than 50 overs the Indian bowlers ought to have contributed. The New Zealand team were all out for 275 in 48.1 overs. Barring Harman all bowlers picked wickets.

The fielding yes could have been better. Nearly three chances went down and could have been sharper in the outfield. The outfield is like a carpet. Most of the grounds are nowadays, but some seem to be more eye-catching than others. The conditions are perfect if one enjoys fielding.

The batting can definitely be lot better. S.Meghana in the absence of Smriti Mandhana got an opportunity to make her ODI debut. Shafali Verma started impressively but could not capitalise on her start. All batters got starts in their innings which is a good beginning.

A team that has spent more days in isolation and quarantine over the past 30 days than on the park; is unlikely to begin a foreign tour with a bang. After getting the feel of the playing conditions the next few days will allow the team to prepare better in the next days preceding the 2nd ODI.

Will the Indian team field Smriti Mandhana (if available); is a good question. She has been in isolation along with the two seamers Renuka Singh and Meghana Singh. Under prepared they all will be.

It is also another opportunity that S.Meghana can be provided as she will be in the touring party as a standby for the tour and upcoming world cup. If another seamer needs to drafted instead of a spinner; it can be done too as Simran Bahadur can be included in the playing eleven. Its best to give these players a go and keep them match aware as the tour progresses.

Suzie Bates is a class player. Former captain of New Zealand has returned to near full fitness and scored a century in the 1st ODI. Her contribution and her utility are clearly measured with the impact her knock made to the final team total.





Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article





Harmanpreet Kaur; the Indian vice-captain and another immensely talented cricketer will need to realise the importance of her contribution just like Suzie Bates. A player in today’s era knows how to shift gears and suit their style of play to the format being played. 50 overs definitely provide more time to construct an innings and build the required momentum.