Why it helps to have yearly goals

Planning your career a year at a time, or over small steps, can help you reach your ultimate goal.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
When you get an external request, take some time to consider whether the request will take you closer to your main goal or away from it.

It pays to take it one ball at a time in cricket. And the same applies to your career, too.

Instead of thinking about your ultimate goal, which could take several years, you will put less pressure on yourself if you plan for every quarter or year.

“The key is ensuring they (goals) are achievable, realistic, what you actually want—not what people tell you you want—and allowing for margin of error,” said Melissa Doman, an organizational psychologist, in a report on CNBC Make It.

Often, people set huge aims that would typically take several career phases to achieve. Instead, Doman said they should streamline their goals to make them achievable within a year.

“Micro-goals are the key,” said Doman.

Talk to your manager

Covid-19 forced millions of employees to re-evaluate their lives. Increasingly, people now want to focus on their priorities and well-being and not blindly follow rules laid down by employers. As a result, companies keen to retain staff are willing to have a conversation with them.

Organizational psychologist and Texas A&M professor Anthony Klotz said that your manager may be ready to help you work toward your aims. In fact, many employers want to reward loyal employees, he said.

“It’s always good to have a conversation (with your current employers) and say: ‘Can I turn the job I have into the job I want?’” was Klotz’s advice.

Know when to say no

One thing that deviates a lot of people from their goals is their inability to turn down external requests. But if these are “peripheral” to your main goals, they can become a distraction, said Vanessa Bohns, a social psychologist and professor of organizational behavior at Cornell University.

“Buy yourself the time and space to think about whether this is really something you want to agree to, or if it’s actually something that might take too much time away from your work (and life) priorities,” Bohns said.

Also read: Healing Space | The great Indian burn out
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anthony Klotz #career #Career goals #CNBC Make It #Great resignation #Melissa Doman #Micro goals #organizational behaviour #organizational psychology #social psychologist #Vanessa Bohns
first published: Jan 9, 2022 10:42 am

