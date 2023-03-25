 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What drives Bengal's 'Bike Ambulance Dada'?

Faizal Khan
Mar 25, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Karimul Hak, a former tea garden worker, saves lives every day in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal with his ingenious transport for medical emergencies.

The ingenious ambulance by Karimul Hak has ferried about 6,000 people with medical emergencies during the past 16 years.

Karimul Hak is proud of the rampant nature around his home. On the one side is a lush green tea garden as far as the eyes could see, on the other side is a forest famous for its one-horned rhinoceros that rangers are busy keeping safe. Hak, a former tea-garden worker living near the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, is hard at work in his own way, caring for humans needing emergency medical attention.

Karimul Hak, aka Bike Ambulance Dada, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

Fondly called 'Bike Ambulance Dada' by villagers in Dhalabari, about 50 km from Jalpaiguri in northern Bengal, Hak is a humanitarian always on the move. With the help of his motorcycle, he has ferried thousands of the seriously ill from Dhalabari and nearby villages to hospitals in the past decade and a half. The ambulance service is free and round-the-clock.

When it was launched in 2007, the free ambulance was just a motorcycle pulling an iron box-like carrier for the sick. Today the bike has a more sophisticated sidecar for the patient fitted with an oxygen cylinder. The service has two motorcycles and an equal number of four-wheeler vans transporting three to four patients every day.