WebEngage rallies enterprise businesses for retention-led Digital Transformation at EngageMint in Gurugram

EngageMint Enterprise Gurugram, the Sixth edition of WebEngage’s flagship conference and the first-ever Enterprise-focused event, concludes after bringing several enterprises together to create a community for better knowledge flows on customer retention strategies

WebEngage, a leading full-stack Retention Operating System, has concluded its landmark flagship conference in Gurugram. The first-of-its-kind conference by WebEngage for legacy businesses, 'EngageMint Enterprise Gurugram' witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 250 audience gathering to listen to 15 speakers from across industries discussing retention-first strategies.

On September 15th, executives of leading enterprises in India gathered at Le Méridien, Gurugram, for what was to be a watershed moment in the region’s marketing automation space. In line with its mission to simplify retention, EngageMint Enterprise saw experts demystify the why, the what, and the how of user engagement and retention through data analytics and hyper-personalization.

Executives of some of the leading brands such as Unilever, ICICI Securities, DBS Bank, Duroflex, India Today, The Postcard Hotel, Shoppers Stop, Fabindia, Health & Glow among others, shared their insights and journeys, emphasizing retention-led growth. The keynotes by Deepak Saluja, Head of Marketing at ICICI Securities and Kapil Chopra, Founder of The Postcard Hotel, touched upon building a 360-degree customer view through contextualized data and cutting-edge analytics, and building service excellence as a moat. Vaidyanath S, Global Head of Technology at Unilever spoke about building a tech-first culture and retention-first mindset in a fireside chat with Keyur Dhami, VP-Customer Success at WebEngage. Smita Murarka, CMO - Duroflex took the stage to present a case study on how the brand redefined itself post-pandemic to jump back to prominence using tech-enabled user engagement. Sushant Junnarkar, COO & Head E-commerce - Health & Glow, Rajat Tangri, Head of Performance Marketing & Automation - Fabindia and Atul Shinde, Sr. Marketing Manager - Shoppers Stop led a panel on digital transformation and retention in the retail industry moderated by Harminder Singh Ari, VP - India Sales, WebEngage. EngageMint also saw Megha Manchanda, VP Marketing at DBS bank on a fireside chat titled ‘Keeping Up With The Unicorns’ with Apoorv Sood, Vice President of Global Business Development and Partnerships at WebEngage talking about the digital-first approach in the BFSI sector.

“With EngageMint Enterprise Edition, we feel very proud to be playing a pivotal role in helping these legacy businesses shape the thought and to enable learning from each other while moving towards a uniform and qualitative user engagement and retention. Customer retention is an evolving skill set. Over the years, through our flagship initiatives like EngageMint, we have committed ourselves to the cause of improving the quality of retention marketing talent. We will continue to invest in our community initiatives for the ecosystem to build a large pool of specialist marketers, product and technology practitioners who are retention-first in their thought process”, said Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, WebEngage.

The leading SaaS platform has enabled many enterprises to achieve their objectives through its full-stack Retention OS. Concurrently, WebEngage is investing in community education initiatives such as EngageMint to foster retention-first marketers in the region. The Enterprise Edition lived up to EngageMint’s reputation as the largest retention marketing conference in all of Asia and became a worthy successor to previous successful editions in Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Riyadh. EngageMint Enterprise saw over 250 attendees gathering to listen to 15 speakers.

For more information, visit:- www.webengage.com.

About WebEngage

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 600+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and SouthEast Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalization engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalized user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article