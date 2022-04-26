Waterfield Advisors and Network18's Indian Family Business Awards recognise excellence in family business

It is easy to overlook the steady pace of Indian family businesses, especially in comparison to the spectacular performance of unicorns. However, it is during times of economic uncertainty that the strength and resiliency of the Indian family business model shines through. According to a PWC Family Business Survey 2021 report, 70 percent of the family businesses worldwide did not need additional capital in 2020, and 67 percent expected to grow in 2021. The Credit Suisse Family 1000 report chimes in: family-owned businesses tend to be more profitable than non-family-owned companies during the pandemic and beyond. This is good news for the world economy, given that family businesses are estimated to contribute more than half of GDP and two-thirds of employment.

This recovery is fueled by their hallmark values - continuity that stems from long-term thinking, stability, and steady profitability. Family-owned businesses are also characterised by sensible leverage, and a commitment to values. Giving back is in the DNA of family businesses. More than 90 percent engage in some form of social responsibility activities, including 52 percent that say they engage in philanthropy. This translates into the trust family-led businesses inspire among their customers and other stakeholders. The Edelman Trust Barometer 2020 confirms this: 67 percent of respondents said they trusted family businesses.

The trust customers place in family-owned businesses also makes them more resilient. There is precedent for this: after the global financial crisis in 2009, it was the family businesses that rebounded to build back opportunities. That it will happen in the wake of the pandemic was anticipated, and is being witnessed today.

In India, we have a culture of strong family-led businesses. In fact, when we look at businesses like the Mahindra Group, Tata Group, Godrej, Cipla, Birla Group, and the Reliance group that are still largely founder family led, we can clearly see their role in nation building, particularly in the first 50 years. The next wave of family owned businesses like HCL, Infosys, Wipro and Tata's TCS then ushered India into the big leagues in the IT and ITES spheres. And yet, we don't recognise these businesses as family or founder owned businesses, when we think about them.

Does a business need to achieve such scale to be considered worthy of recognition? Clearly, no. Businesses like MDH, Sumeet, Bajaj, Kirloskar, TVS, Talwalkars, Voltas, TBZ, to name just a few are household brands we all recognise and swear by. However, as a class of businesses, we don't recognise or reward them, despite all the gains our economy realises from these businesses.

The Indian Family Business Awards are an attempt to rectify this oversight. These awards will recognise the work being done by the businesses and families, for the role they play in shaping the Indian economy. The Indian Family Business Awards is the brainchild of Waterfield Advisors, India's leading Independent Multi-Family Office and Wealth Advisory Firm, and Network18. Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors have signed a three-year engagement to honour excellence in family businesses. According to Soumya Ranjan, CEO and Founder of Waterfield Advisors, "Family businesses are the unsung heroes of any economy, particularly the Indian economy, and they aren't given as much acknowledgement as they deserve."

The jury were handpicked from industry insiders and Indian Family Business Experts like Soumya Rajan, (Founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors), Gopal Srinivasan, (Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds Private Ltd), Vishesh Chandiok, (CEO of Grant Thornton International Limited) Gaurav Dalmia – Chairman, Dalmia Group Holdings, Sonu Bhasin (Founder of FAB- Families and Business) and Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Founder, Info Edge and Co-Founder of Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com).

The eligibility criteria was simple: Those Indian businesses that are controlled by the founder/founding family and where the majority stake is owned by the family could apply, provided they've been in operation for 10 years (five years for startups) as on Sep 30th, 2021. Nominations were called for in November 2021. A robust evaluation matrix was set up for each category. Shortlisted applicants were interviewed and the jury deliberated on winners for each category. The jury was delighted with the quality of the applicants. "I sit on various juries and it usually tends to be the same 20-30 companies one is forced to look at. I was so amazed at this effort. But here, there are so many medium, large and small companies who otherwise would not even apply! I think we need to do more and more of this in the future." said Vishesh Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton and jury member.

The applicants were evaluated under three umbrellas based on their turnover: Super (under Rs 1,000 crore), Mega (between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 crores) and Giga (over Rs 5,000 crore). The award categories are bespoke to the nature of these businesses: Best Family Business; Best Governance; Most Effective Succession Planning; Best ESG & Sustainability; Most Innovative, Disruptive and Transformational Family Business; Best Family Business led by a Woman; and finally, for Best COVID response. Additionally, there is a separate award for Philanthropy, and another for the Best Startup Family Business.

The Indian Family Business Awards ceremony will be telecast LIVE on the Moneycontrol social media handles (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn) on 29th April, 7 pm onwards.

For more information, log on to: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/indian-family-business-awards

