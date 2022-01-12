MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Volvo Cars India sets the stage for the Future of Mobility

The first panel discussion on the Future of Mobility presented the challenges to EV use and adoption, and initiatives that might help address them.

January 12, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

The adoption of EVs marks the frontline in humanity’s fight against climate change. There’s been a concerted push towards electrification of mobility across the world. And it’s important. Especially for India, fresh off a commitment to reduce emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

To assess the road ahead, a panel of thought leaders gathered on Moneycontrol ‘Future of Mobility’, a special virtual discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India. Hosted by Parth Charan, the panel featured Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Cars India, Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, and Ravin Mirchandani, Chairman, Ador India, unpicking the challenges to EV adoption and use in India.

A Leap Of Faith

The biggest apprehensions about electric mobility revolve around the economics and ease of EV use. In order to make EVs a more logical and natural choice, consumers need greater assurances about its practicality, which Jyoti Malhotra alluded to. “We need to have the right kind of skill and infrastructure to offer customers peace of mind”, he said.

Ravin Mirchandani, who is an ardent proponent of EVs, said that range anxiety is only about “30 – 40% of the reason why people are hesitant about EVs. The big one is financing.” Karan Virwani added that the creation of a conducive EV ecosystem could be expedited. “We can take the first steps and lead the change”.

One Step At A Time

The panellists did spot shoots of promise. Ravin Mirchandani spoke about growing investments in EV-related technologies. Jyoti Malhotra shared how Volvo Cars India adds value to the EV ownership experience. “We are going to encourage customers to not only buy an electric charger, but also power it in a sustainable way.”

There was agreement on the positive role played by the Government in promoting EVs. Public incentives will help set up India’s first gigafactories in Gujarat. They have helped make EVs more cost effective. “From GST to road taxes, there has been support. Together we can bridge the gap”, Jyoti Malhotra said, on making EVs more affordable. Others are prepared to lend a hand too.  Karan Virwani spoke about real-estate providers like WeWork offering charging facilities for customers.

The Time Is Now

The gathered experts foresaw an accelerating cycle of regulation and investment, which will help create a support system for EVs. “Customers will soon cross the line on the debate over cost of ownership of EVs and ICE-powered vehicles”, said Jyoti Malhotra.

Ravin Mirchandani also struck a positive note on the progress made. “We are at par with developed countries, in terms of policies”. This approach could work, if Indian customers switch to EVs. They are being coaxed by ever-improving terms of EV ownership, better technology, and a growing awareness of their own responsibility towards the environment.

Watch the discussion here: https://youtu.be/VP4bOM04rsc

Get more insights on how EVs are creating a better future here https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/evs-electric-vehicles

Moneycontrol journalists are not involved in the creation of the article.
Tags: #Features
first published: Jan 12, 2022 12:49 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.