Volvo Cars India sets the stage for the Future of Mobility

The adoption of EVs marks the frontline in humanity’s fight against climate change. There’s been a concerted push towards electrification of mobility across the world. And it’s important. Especially for India, fresh off a commitment to reduce emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

To assess the road ahead, a panel of thought leaders gathered on Moneycontrol ‘Future of Mobility’, a special virtual discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India. Hosted by Parth Charan, the panel featured Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Cars India, Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, and Ravin Mirchandani, Chairman, Ador India, unpicking the challenges to EV adoption and use in India.

A Leap Of Faith

The biggest apprehensions about electric mobility revolve around the economics and ease of EV use. In order to make EVs a more logical and natural choice, consumers need greater assurances about its practicality, which Jyoti Malhotra alluded to. “We need to have the right kind of skill and infrastructure to offer customers peace of mind”, he said.

Ravin Mirchandani, who is an ardent proponent of EVs, said that range anxiety is only about “30 – 40% of the reason why people are hesitant about EVs. The big one is financing.” Karan Virwani added that the creation of a conducive EV ecosystem could be expedited. “We can take the first steps and lead the change”.

One Step At A Time

The panellists did spot shoots of promise. Ravin Mirchandani spoke about growing investments in EV-related technologies. Jyoti Malhotra shared how Volvo Cars India adds value to the EV ownership experience. “We are going to encourage customers to not only buy an electric charger, but also power it in a sustainable way.”

There was agreement on the positive role played by the Government in promoting EVs. Public incentives will help set up India’s first gigafactories in Gujarat. They have helped make EVs more cost effective. “From GST to road taxes, there has been support. Together we can bridge the gap”, Jyoti Malhotra said, on making EVs more affordable. Others are prepared to lend a hand too. Karan Virwani spoke about real-estate providers like WeWork offering charging facilities for customers.

The Time Is Now

The gathered experts foresaw an accelerating cycle of regulation and investment, which will help create a support system for EVs. “Customers will soon cross the line on the debate over cost of ownership of EVs and ICE-powered vehicles”, said Jyoti Malhotra.

Ravin Mirchandani also struck a positive note on the progress made. “We are at par with developed countries, in terms of policies”. This approach could work, if Indian customers switch to EVs. They are being coaxed by ever-improving terms of EV ownership, better technology, and a growing awareness of their own responsibility towards the environment.

