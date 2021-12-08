Upstox Cricket Fever: A Dream Come True for Indian Cricket Fans

According to an ICC survey report, of over a billion cricket fans worldwide, 90% come from the Indian subcontinent. Despite hockey being the national game of the country, India’s passion for cricket is globally known. The game unites the country’s diverse population, and is witnessed with immense love and enthusiasm. The passion for the game is evident from the BARC India report which shows that cricket draws the attention of 93% of sports viewers across the nation.

The Upstox Cricket Fever

Offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for this cricket frenzy population, one of India’s leading stock brokerages, Upstox, recently hosted the Upstox Cricket Fever. A chance for cricket enthusiasts across the country to play a T20 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the iconic venue of the ICC World Cup T20, 2021. As an official partner for ICC until 2023, Upstox came up with this event to maximise the opportunity to engage with the cricket-crazy youth, providing a unique experience to customers and helping them achieve what they desire.

The mega contest, open to its 7M+ customer base and others, required contestants to register and upload a video showcasing their cricketing skills. Out of 3000+ entries, a neutral third party selection committee with deep cricketing expertise was appointed to shortlist 40+ players based on their passion, performance, and strategy. A final list of 22 players was drawn up to form two balanced teams named - The Roaring Bulls and The Daring Bears.

The event received an overwhelming response from across the country and the winners got to experience it all first-hand at an international cricket stadium.

A Chance To Live The Cricket dream

Each of the selected 22 participants got an incredible chance to experience and use the same dressing rooms that were occupied by the Australian and New Zealand teams during the World Cup T20 Finals. The winners got an opportunity to live their cricket dream by warming up on the ground, watching their names up on the scoreboard, and hearing their names through the on-ground commentary system while they played on the famous pitch.

Upstox’s customer obsession was evident in this contest, by becoming a medium for its users to leap closer to their dreams. Comments of Abhishek Baadkar, a corporate communication professional based out of Bengaluru and the captain of the victorious Roaring Bulls team, sums up the joy of the contest winners, “With the Dubai International Stadium hosting the T20 World Cup title clash between the two powerhouses of world cricket and a couple of days later, playing a T20 game on the same pitch was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Feel extremely lucky to be among the 22 selected from the thousands of entries. Grateful to Upstox for making me ‘Live the game, love the game’. The icing on the cake was captaining and leading the Roaring Bull's team and winning the trophy. This experience is something that will be etched in my memory for years to come.”

Sarvesh Gautam, a 2nd year Bcom student from Hindu College DU, based out of Ranchi, Jharkhand travelled abroad for the first time to play in Dubai. He had this to say, “Playing at an International stadium is a dream for every player. So, playing abroad at the Dubai international stadium was just unreal. Being a cricketer and batsman by profession, the entire match experience and batting on the pitch was just mind blowing. The moment we stepped on the ground the goosebumps were so real. I got a feel of what an international game is like. Very grateful and thankful to Upstox for providing me the opportunity.”

