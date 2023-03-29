 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tribute: Vivan Sundaram pushed the limits of art and the artists he mentored

Faizal Khan
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

Vivan Sundaram (1943-2023) changed art practice and awareness in the country through his work and activism. Contemporary artists remember his contributions.

Vivan Sundaram had suffered a brain hemorrhage and was admitted to a hospital earlier this month. (file photo)

Vivan Sundaram sat in the front row at the Max Mueller Bhavan in New Delhi listening to Okwui Enwezor, the first Black curator of the Venice Biennale, talk about the responsibility of artists in responding to challenges faced by the society. It was a chilly December evening in 2014 and Sundaram had arrived to support the Nigerian-born Enwezor, his longtime friend, who had chosen the theme, All the World's Future, for the Venice Biennale where he would play recordings from the Guru Granth Sahib and Karl Marx's The Capital in the same hall to invoke the close links between politics and society. In many ways, Sundaram, one of the world's finest artists who passed away today at the age of 79, had melded his artistic practice from the beginning towards the diverse ideas of artistic possibilities.

A Vivan Sundaram installation (Photo courtesy Kiran Nadar Museum of Art)

Sundaram was always engaging with ideas and ideologies, ensuring that his art spoke up louder for a better world. He did that as an artist, art teacher, organiser of cultural events and a member of the audience at talks and shows like Enwezor's. Decades before the founding of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kerala, he had helped organise an edition of the Triennale India, bringing artists from across the country to the national capital. He was one of the founders of the Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (SAHMAT), which would respond to social and political causes by inviting diverse artistic practices and voices to the streets of Delhi.

His politics came through in one thoughtfully put-together exhibition after another. Back in the 1970s, his used black oil to make sketches for his series Engine Oil about the Iraq war. The Gagawaka exhibition mixed fashion and fabrics to talk about politics. And Trash explored lost causes and cities using waste material collected from around Delhi. Each show underlined his shifting of mediums as a necessary reaction to explore what is happening within the society. After the 1992 Mumbai riots, he used a photograph of a man lying dead on the roadside for an installation. When Bhupen Khakhar died, his artistic tribute to his friend was titled Bad Drawings for Dost. He spent on the floor of a huge hall at the Aspinwall House venue of the first edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale for weeks to place the pieces of terracotta tiles he had carefully picked from an excavation site in Pattanam village near Kochi for his Black Gold installation that recreated the ancient city of Muziris lost two millennia ago in a mysterious deluge.  His leaning towards photography was influenced by his aunt, the famous painter Amrita Sher-Gil, who was the elder sister of Sundaram's mother Indira Sundaram. He would go on to create collages of Sher-Gil's photographs from their family home in Shimla. He even made a movie on Sher-Gil, and wrote books (Re-take of Amrita, Amrita Sher-Gil: A Self-Portrait in Letters and Writings, the last co-authored with Salman Rushdie).