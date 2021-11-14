Transgender Awareness Week | ‘Always Jane’ kickstarts a conversation about parenting trans children

'Always Jane' is a docuseries about Jane Noury (above), a trans teenager. (Image: Screen grab)

According to them, a website platforming LGBTQIA+ voices and news, 2020 was the “worst year on record for transphobic violence”. The week from November 13 through 19 is observed as Transgender Awareness Week, and 20 November is the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Such observances are crucial to remember trans people who have lost their lives and the underreported everyday violence that trans people are subjected to.

So, there couldn’t have been a better occasion than this weekend for director Jonathan C. Hyde to release his four-episode docuseries Always Jane on Amazon Prime Video.

Always Jane, about a trans teenager Jane Noury, is Hyde’s first attempt at telling a long-form story, and how well it has paid off! It breaks away from the mainstream milieu that dramatizes stories of trans people beyond a point that it renders them meaningless, making them lose their authenticity as a story about people who have been marginalised because of exercising and performing their gender and asserting their sexual orientation.

Living in New Jersey, Jane always knew who she was, but had to (inevitably) go through therapy, counselling, leading up to her gender-confirmation surgery amidst the coronavirus lockdown - alone. But when she told her mother Laura, who took her to a transgender therapist, who saw Jane for 15 minutes and returned to tell Laura that her teenage child is a girl, Laura was dumbfounded. But slowly she educated and conducted herself gracefully throughout. According to her, the “whole family transitioned with her (Jane).”

It’s important to note that not every transgender child has parents like Laura and David, and sisters like Emma and Mae, and a broad-minded set of grandparents. Most trans children face humiliation and rejection from their families first, and society later. The many trans friends that I have tell me the most gut-wrenching stories about how their parents treated them, used rape as a means of corrective therapy, kept them locked in a room to stop interaction with the outer world, etc.

Compare this behaviour with teary-eyed Laura and David, who, in the first part of this docuseries, ask their daughter if she would like to tell them “what they could’ve done better”. Though the way it’s shared almost renders the exceptionality in this behaviour, David makes it clear that to let your child be happy and feel at peace with their body is “nothing exceptional”.

The docuseries manoeuvres difficult conversations effectively, and in particular this popular (and annoying) question: What’s it like to be a trans? All four episodes do answer this question partially or completely but not in a voyeuristic way. Instead, the series sends across this message clearly: Start having conversations with your kids when they feel uneasy during their puberty. This will not only help a child share their pent-up feelings but will also demonstrate to them that their parents care and that it’ll be (at least seemingly) easy for them to navigate this before/after phase. Then only shall conversations around being trans and transitioning be normalised.

But this cannot happen until everyone understands normalisation of being who you are at every level; for example, a trans person doesn't only need medical support when they’re transitioning, they need safe space in schools, colleges, universities. They must be accepted without bias in an institution they would like to study or work at. All in all, not only at the policy level but at the infrastructural level, everything needs to be changed to make trans people feel included.

And no one puts it better than Laura in an episode where Jane is participating in a modelling competition: “(We need to) open our hearts and minds to transgender, non-binary awareness and acceptance, and to celebrate them for having the courage to live their truth. And it’s been such an honour to meet and know all of these strong, intelligent, compassionate and sweet women, who just want to live their lives without being condemned, and without judgement and violence.”

Jane Noury in 'Always Jane', streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

During the last episode of the docuseries we learn that Jane has a job now and has successfully undergone gender-confirmation surgery, but she makes it a point to share that one doesn’t need the surgery to feel “complete”. It’s a choice that one has for themselves, which for her was clear at the age of 14. Though the surgery was a success, Jane had to go through it alone because the coronavirus pandemic broke out and family members weren’t allowed to accompany her. But if the pandemic wasn’t enough, the Trump administration’s reversal of the health protections for transgender people added insult to the injury.