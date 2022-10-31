English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Top 5 Investing Tips For Beginners

    October 31, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

    Are you ready to make your first move in the world of investing? Here are a few tips that will come in handy:

    1. Don't mix insurance with investments For a lot of us in India, insurance is the first serious "investment" we make in our lives. You might have bought a traditional policy, which has a tiny insurance component and large investment component. This large investment component would give returns at par with the savings rate, or sometimes a little higher but not more. If you're starting out with investments today, keep your insurance separate from investments. Get a term cover for life insurance. For investments turn to mutual funds, fixed deposits (FDs), Public Provident Fund (PPF) etc.

    2. Allocate across assets classes Investing 100% of portfolio into a single asset class is not advisable. You should diversify your portfolio, through allocation in assets like debt funds, gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), diversified mutual funds or large cap mutual funds. Asset allocation can help to limit your exposure to risk and keep your portfolio in tune with your goals.

    3. Retirement maybe far but start investing early Early birds get to build their long term corpuses, thanks to the magic of compounding. If you start investing for a goal like retirement, when you have as much as 3 decades or more to go, you need to put away just a few thousands a month to live a comfortable life in retirement.

    4. Invest in gaining financial know how Investing is easy and will become your second nature in no time. However, there are plenty of crooks and traps out there in the financial world. So, read up on how to approach investments, how to match goals with investments, how to analyse fees and costs of investments and so on. Consult a good fee-based advisor if required.

    5. Spend without regrets Lastly, what good is life if we don't live well in the present? While you prudently budget and plan your monthly investments, don't feel guilty about the little splurges. Dine out sometimes, surprise your folks with gifts, go on fun trips. Keep aside a judicious budget to spend on yourself and loved ones every month.

     Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article. 
    Tags: #icici-smart-investor
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 03:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.