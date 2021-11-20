’Tis the season for book prizes

Author Irwin Allan Sealy (right) receiving the Padma Shri Award on April 4, 2012, from then President Pratibha Devisingh Patil, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image via Wikimedia Commons; cropped)

So the Booker went to South African writer Damon Galgut’s novel The Promise and closer home M. Mukundan bagged the JCB Prize for Literature for his book Delhi: A Soliloquy, translated from Malayalam by Fathima EV and Nandakumar K.

More prizes are set to be announced across our land. The Tata Literature Live fiction shortlist picks Asoca: A Sutra by Irwin Allan Sealy, China Room by Sunjeev Sahota, Names of the Women by Jeet Thayil. Their non-fiction shortlist has Born a Muslim: Some Truths About Islam in India by Ghazala Wahab, The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move by Sonia Shah and Undercover: My Journey into the Darkness of Hindutva by Ashish Khetan.

They also have a rare but much required first book category, which has A Bit of Everything by Sandeep Raina, A Death in Shonagachhi by Rijula Das and Gods and Ends by Lindsay Pereira in fiction and Breathing Here is Injurious to Your Health: The Human Cost of Air Pollution and How You Can Be the Change by Jyoti Pande Lavakare, It’s All In Your Head, M by Manjiri Indurkar and Landscapes of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought by Kavitha Iyer in non-fiction.

The annual Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival award founders announced their fiction and non-fiction shortlists recently. Says Subodh Sankar, founder of Atta Galatta, a Bangalore-based bookshop for bhasha and Indian writings, ‘It’s an honour and a pleasure to have the opportunity every year to celebrate the very best of Indian writing.’

The fiction shortlist includes A Mirror Made of Rain by Naheed Phiroze Patel, Alipura by Gyan Chaturvedi, translated by Salim Yusufji, Asoca: A Sutra by Irwin Allan Sealy, Names of the Women by Jeet Thayil, The Runaway Boy by Manoranjan Byapari, translated by V. Ramaswamy, and Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri in the fiction category.

The non-fiction category includes A Forgotten Ambassador in Cairo: The Life and Times of Syud Hossain by N.S. Vinodh, Born a Muslim: Some Truths About Islam in India by Ghazala Wahab, False Allies: India’s Maharajahs in the Age of Ravi Varma by Manu Pillai, Leopard Diaries: The Rosette in India by Sanjay Gubbi, The Silent Coup: A History of India's Deep State by Josy Joseph and This Life At Play, a memoir by the late Girish Karnad and translated by Srinath Perur.

SheThePeople, a digital media website with a special focus on women, has just announced its inaugural fiction prize for women writers. The aim is to showcase writings by women authors, with the winner set to be announced in March next year.

Says journalist Shaili Chopra, the Women Writer’s Prize founder, ‘Across our country, many women are telling stories nuanced with their personal, societal and regional experiences. No two parts of India have a similar story to tell.’

With translations now an organic part of the IWE (Indian writing in English) firmament and gender parity being not just rued but rectified one step at a time, the world of letters is seeing its own revolutions. The script for Indian authors is now being penned in bolder ink.