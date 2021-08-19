Tinder report on Gen-Z dating trends: Dates on roller skates, mask up, let’s take it slow

Tinder's 'Future of Dating' report shows a 300% increase in mentions of roller skating as a preferred activity on dates. Requests in bios for date activities like fort building and grocery stores pop up also went up.

In 1992, when the internet had yet to grab all the levers of our lives, and when there were no dating sites, Bruce Springsteen composed the song ‘Human Touch’. One of its verses is as follows:

I ain't lookin' for praise or pity

I ain't comin' 'round searchin' for a crutch

I just want someone to talk to

And a little of that human touch

How the world operates may have changed completely since 1992. But the reasons why we look for love, companionship or a combination of both have remained the same. Broadly, most of us don’t want to be alone and need the human touch.

This need is being felt more acutely by single people during the pandemic. And few understand the young better than dating sites.

Recently, Tinder released its ‘Future of Dating’ report. The study, conducted across 2,000 Gen-Z (18-25 years) Indians, aimed to understand how the youth will date in the next decade.

The report reiterates that the pandemic has left young people thirsting for togetherness.

“Gen Z Indians cited ‘making new connections’, ‘finding friends in their communities’, and ‘looking for fun hangout buddies’ as the top reasons to swipe,” a Tinder statement about the report said.

But there are caveats. ‘Let’s take it slow’ is an unstated but obvious trend in the report.

“Sixty-two per cent of Indian singles said they aren’t looking for a committed relationship, and prefer friendship with romantic potential or casual dating,” the statement said. “Tinder users utilised the pandemic for seeking more open-ended relationships rather than conforming to society’s chronology of dating.”

Gone were also some of the flattering bios. People were more honest about how they were, and about their vulnerabilities.

“The pandemic prompted people, including Tinder members, to be more introspective, leading to online interactions and personal portrayal becoming more truthful and vulnerable,” Tinder said. “Mentions of ‘anxiety’ and ‘normalize’ in bios grew during the pandemic (‘anxiety’ grew 31%; ‘normalize’ grew more than 15x).”

Masks remain a priority for some. The phrase ‘wear a mask’ went up 100x throughout the pandemic in Tinder-land. The use of the word ‘boundaries’ went up by 19 per cent. ‘Consent’ rose 11%.

“From the 2,000 Indian singles surveyed, 71% said they are open with their hygiene preference prior to meeting a date. Sixty-six per cent said knowing their date’s mask-wearing habits before they meet is important,” the statement said.

Such are times that people want to get close to someone yet be far. The need to meet is strong, but so are health concerns. People also feel rusty about their social game, and therefore anxious. As a result, they are enjoying the distance and safety of online meetings, at least before their relationships get somewhat serious.

“Singles appreciate digital dates’ ability to lower the pressure associated with getting to know someone. Sixty-eight per cent found it easier to make connections online, 67% said meeting new people online was liberating, and 60% felt less judged while interacting,” the statement said.

On a sunnier note, with the pandemic shutting down bars and restaurants, Tinder users chose personal and casual first-date activities. “Tinder saw a 3x increase in mentions of ‘roller skating’, and requests for date activities from fort building to grocery stores pop up in bios,” the report said.