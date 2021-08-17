Time management: It isn't possible to do everything, spare yourself the stress

The small, everyday tasks can eat away at your time. Focus, instead, on the important jobs you really want to do.

A new book on time management, Four Thousand Weeks: Time and How to Use It, counsels readers to take it easy. Even a lifespan of 80 years translates to just about 4,000 weeks, author Oliver Burkeman writes, and there simply isn’t enough time to do everything we want to do.

“A life spent chasing the mythical state of being able to do everything is less meaningful than a life of focusing on a few things that count,” Burkeman told The Atlantic in an interview. “Getting better at moving through them (tasks and goals) is not going to get you to the end of them, so the promise of reaching a point at which you feel on top of everything is flawed on a math basis from the beginning.”

Burkeman’s point is that if you get good at processing email, you’ll get more email because you get a reputation for being responsive on email. And if your reputation in the office is that you’re good at getting through work fast, you’re given more things to do.

While this in itself is not bad, it means your to-do list is never complete, even if you have been efficient. So why chase the ‘inbox zero’ ideal?

“I think it’s about acknowledging that we are finite, limited creatures living in a world of constraints and stubborn reality,” Burkeman says in the interview. “Once you’re no longer kidding yourself that one day you’re going to become capable of doing everything that’s thrown at you, you get to make better decisions about which things you are going to focus on and which you’re going to neglect.”

When asked what gets in the way of people doing big things that they care about, Burkeman feels it’s the small stuff, or the state of being overwhelmed by it.

“So you decide to go through your email and deal with other outstanding things, but the time never comes when you clear all that (out of the way for the big thing),” Burkeman says.

He says the only way to get around to the important things is to take them on even if the mundane tasks are not finished.

“You just have to let the other chips fall where they will,” he says.

Social media and the internet are our most powerful distractions. They eat away our time and focus. Burkeman feels that partly this is because we want to be distracted, as that offers us an escape from our uncomfortable emotions.

“I certainly think that Silicon Valley has a lot to answer for when it comes to its role in pulling us away from what we want to focus on, but at the same time, we do sort of cooperate,” says Burkeman. “So I think the reason that we seek distraction is that working on stuff that we care about is often scary. It brings us into contact with all the ways in which we’re limited — our talents might not be up to what we’re trying to do, and we can’t control how things will unfold.”

The answer once again is to not back down and keep at the things that really matter to us. After all, most of us have got only 4,000 weeks.