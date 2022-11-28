 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The uncanny resemblance between stock market trading and Poker

Nov 28, 2022

When the community cards are added to the mix, one by one (flop, turn, river), this new information turns the probability on its head.

The stock market is a live beast; its story continues to unfold without a definite end. Every new information obtained provides a new, more profound understanding of a company. Therefore, Bayesian probability (an interpretation of probability) is at play regarding the stock market. If one draws a parallel, poker is a game where one is dealt two (to four) private cards that tell you your initial odds. When the community cards are added to the mix, one by one (flop, turn, river), this new information turns the probability on its head.

Both the stock market and poker are an exciting interplay between skill and luck. The outcome of individual hands/trades, and even short-run outcomes, are more influenced by luck. But over the long run, the player/trader's skill will determine the results. So the more often a player/trader can apply their skill (i.e., the more times they play/trade using their strategy), the more their results correlate with their skill.

In statistical studies, it has been shown that games with more scoring opportunities are more influenced by skill, and those with fewer scoring opportunities are more influenced by luck. Therefore, there are, on average, more upsets (unexpected results) in soccer tournaments than in tennis championships.

And it's the same with poker and stock trading. A skilled poker player will aim to play as many games as possible to realize his edge. Many poker professionals now prefer an online setting, allowing them to play multiple tables simultaneously. For stock market trading, the best way to realize an edge is to have a frequently traded strategy with a short holding period and a high win rate. Long-term investing strategies that enter and exit the market infrequently will be more influenced by luck and more exposed to market risk.

In preparation, here are five strategies that will help you understand how trading and playing poker are similar.