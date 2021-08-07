The Tippling Point | On chasing away Covid blues with a sip of history

This cognac takes so long to make that no master craftsman has sipped their own creations yet.

Want to blow away the Covid blues? How about sipping one of the rarest and the most expensive Cognacs in the world? From the very house of Remy Martin? Excited?

Come to the world of Remy Martin Louis XIII.

Beware, the stunning Baccarat crystal decanter is the first to knock you down! Each bottle of Louis XIII is individually chiselled, and you won't take your eyes off the 20-carat gold shaping its neck. Dare to open it? Listen to its tale before you do it.

Cognac is a spirit, distilled wine, from a town with the same name in southwest France. You can't call any spirit Cognac unless it comes from this region, as stipulated by French appellation rule. Even within this little paradise, there are crucial pockets from where the best grapes are harvested (blame the terroir and the microclimate). Louis XIII is distilled from the best of these grape regions.

Can you believe it! A single decanter of Louis XIII is made from 1,200 different grape distillations. Imagine the painful work that goes into the crafting of the drink.

The World Exhibition (in which the Eiffel Tower was born) was coming around towards the end of the 19th century and Paul-Emile Remy Martin wanted to create a spirit to stun the world. The spirit was first created by the House of Remy Martin in 1874. The new spirit was named after King Louis XIII who took care of the Cognac region during his regime.

In the late 19th century, Louis XIII created such a sensation that it was taken to exhibitions around the world. With more than 1,200 different grape distillates, all from the best part of the Cognac region, it was a proposition no celebrity tippler could wink away. The youngest distillate in the Cognac is at least 40 years old. What about the oldest eaux de vie in the blend? A century to be exact.

Remy Martin sees to it that the grapes used in this celebrity spirit are sourced from only the best vineyards. Of the samples they taste every year, only one percent is considered worthy of Louis XIII Cognac.

Paul-Emile Remy Martin (Image via Wikimedia Commons 4.0; cropped)

So how is it made?

Remy Martin mainly uses Ugni Blanc, a high-quality grape from the region. Once they reach maturity giving off a subtle aroma, the fruits are harvested, pressed gently, and they let the juice ferment for two weeks. Once it is double distilled with the lees, it is shifted into oak barrels. How long would it hibernate inside the wood? A hundred years. Shocked? Yeah, it needs that much time to become what it should be - Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac.

So time is crucial. Hectic pace is a phenomenon elsewhere. This is the irony of Louis XIII Cognac. A master craftsman who makes the spirit doesn't live long enough to taste what he has created. He can only sip the past. In essence, it means, every cellar master has to think a century ahead at work.

(Image via Wikimedia Commons)

To drive the point in, Remy Martin tied up with John Malkovitch for an ad. Celebrities from the tinsel world were invited to the ceremony where the movie was supposed to be premiered. What happened? They didn't show the movie; instead, the gathered people only saw a film reel time-locked in a safe. There was no key, nothing to flip it open. The only thing that could open the safe was time.

No human being can see that movie until November 18, 2115. It is the time taken for Louis XIII Cognac to be born.

Time to drink this spirit. You won't hurry, I bet, because you know you are drinking history. The work of not a single human being that went into the making of this drink in your hand is alive to listen to what you'd say about it.

Drink it neat, raising a toast to history.