The Tippling Point | The language of booze

The Russians have a word for drinking alone - bukhat. The French seem to abhor the very idea, though, advising that no one should boire en Suisse, or 'drink like the Swiss'.

This weekend we take a break from the amazing stories behind spirits in order to make a world trip.

We'd hoard up interesting words and usages from different languages regarding the act of boozing. Hope they open up windows into exotic drinking cultures, some we could relate to with a smile, others that are sure to appall us.

Most of us like to pour our drink into a glass for tasting. That doesn't mean all people are patient and find time for such decorum. The Portuguese have a special word for those who gulp it straight from the bottle - gargalacar. So you have a word now for that special friend of yours who hates waiting for the glasses to arrive. Sorry, no toasts please!

At parties, the responsibility of getting alcohol from beverage shops often falls on a poor guy who never shows the courage to protest. Why always me! Send someone else this time! No, they wouldn't scream for their lives. The Russians know him and have even got a name - gonets.

Well, now the party is over and everyone is drunk. Who'd drive people to their respective homes? Definitely not the ones who dance unsteadily on their feet. The Dutch see the peril and have a name for the guy who's ready for the job - Bob. That designated driver in a gang knew it was coming and would have taken only mild beers to keep himself sober for the purpose. Wipe that remembering smile.

While the Russians see the prospects of drinking alone, by the word - bukhat - perhaps as armour against their stiff weather, the French abhors the very idea. No one should boire en Suisse, they advise, 'drink like the Swiss'. A sidewise jab at the Swiss way of doing it alone.

At a bar people sometimes grow so impatient seeking the attention of the busy barman who takes a lifetime to fetch you the next round of drinks. So people order double and keep the extra drink as a buffer in case they run the first one out too quickly. The Dutch call this practice - bufferbiertje. How resourceful!

And at a party sometimes you find that you are too slow to catch up with the number of pegs your friends have downed. Quick man! Hurry! You gulp down an extra and keep the tally right. The Russians call the practice - daganyat' sya.

Boohoo... Who's started weeping again? Inside every gang, there would be at least one member who breaks down after a couple of shots. Out pours all his grievances drenched in tears. Don't worry, this is a phenomenon that happens the world over. North Americans call it - mawibi.

Well, the party is over and on the next morning you wake up with what the South Africans call babalasi (a trembling hangover). What to do now? Take a sasamudilo (African again), a drink of beer in the morning as a hangover cure.

Here are some toasts from different parts of the world:

Na zdravje - Slovenian

Salud - Spanish

Saude - Brazilian Portuguese

Kia Ora - Maori

Skall - Scandinavian

Budmo! - Ukrainian