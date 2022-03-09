The secret to expanding your professional practice

There are loans available for almost every type of financial need that one may have – personal, professional, and so on. What could be an icing on the cake is if these loans were tailored to suit the customers’ specific requirements. There are loans that are meant for professionals such as CA, CS, and Doctors commonly referred to as Professional Loans. People from these professions need funds to expand their practice, purchase new equipment, hire more staff and much more.

Given the limited time these professionals have, it is crucial that the loans they require must be processed, approved, and disbursed quickly. New-age lenders such as Poonawalla Fincorp have made great strides in disbursing loans instantly, with minimum hassles and at attractive rates.

Let us understand the features and benefits of a Professional Loan:

1. Varied utilization – The loan can be used for meeting operational expenses, capital expenses, professional development, etc..

2. Higher loan amount – Most lenders offer Professional Loans up to Rs. 30 lakhs, depending on the borrower’s income, credit score, experience, and age.

3. Attractive interest rate – To keep costs low and allow stress-free expansion, several lenders offer interest rates starting at 11% p.a. Poonawalla Fincorp’s Professional Loan starts at an extremely attractive interest rate of just 9.99% p.a., so that professionals can focus on their practice without worrying about high EMIs.

4. No collateral required – Expanding your practice need not come with the stress of pledging your asset(s) with the lender. Some Professional Loans are offered without any collateral.

5. Hassle-free process – If all your documentation is in place and the eligibility criteria are fulfilled, the entire process from the loan application, approval to disbursal happens quickly.

6. Zero foreclosure charges – You can divert your windfall gains or any other disposable income towards debt repayment, without incurring any penalty or charges. Several lenders such as Poonawalla Fincorp allow part pre-payment or foreclosure without penalizing you, so long as the funds are your own. This way, you can retire your debt early and work stress-free.

Given these features of a Professional Loan, it is an extremely handy tool for CA, CS, and doctors in expanding their practice in a hassle-free manner, without worrying about high interest rates or procedural delays. Poonawalla Fincorp’s Professional Loans offers all these features and benefits making them an ideal choice for professionals when in need of funds.

There are some eligibility criteria that you must know before you apply for a Professional Loan. While exact criteria could vary from lender to lender, the broad criteria for Poonawalla Fincorp Professional Loan are as follows:

• Age between 22 and 62 years

• At least One-year professional experience post qualification

• Minimum annual receipts of Rs. 3 lakh

• A good credit score of at least 700. (range between 300 and 900. Higher the score, better it is)

The documentation requirements for this type of loan are quite easy to fulfil. You need a few documents for KYC, financial proof, and professional qualifications. The list is as follows:

• KYC

o For self-employed professionals

• PAN card

• Aadhar card

• Residence address proof

• Business address proof

o For firm or company

• PAN card, business address proof and applicable registrations

• PAN card or Aadhar Card of Proprietor/Partner/Director

• Address proof – the electricity bill, rent agreement, etc.

• Financial documents -- Bank account statement of the past 6 months

• Professional qualifications -- Certificate of practice and degree certificate.

Once you are sure you clear the eligibility criteria and have the documents ready, you can apply for a Professional Loan in easy steps:

1. Go to the required website address of your lender. In the case of Poonawalla Fincorp, the link is https://professional-loan.poonawallafincorp.com/

2. Fill in your Personal and Professional details in an easy-to-fill form

3. Also specify the amount of loan you require for your professional needs

4. The lender’s representative will assess your application and basis your documents and eligibility, it will get approved

5. Post-approval, the loan amount will get credited to your account in a short while.





Given the specific requirements of professionals such as CA, CS and Doctors, a Professional Loan is a great product to boost your professional practice and take it to great heights. With new-age, technologically advanced lenders likeat your side, you can get the best-in-class customer service and loans with attractive features. All you need to do is, apply, sit back, and focus on your practice, leaving the loan procedure to us.