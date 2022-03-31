English
    The rich legacy of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards

    March 31, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

    The India Business Leader Awards are in their 17th year of awarding excellence and recognising work across the spectrum of corporate India.

    The awards jury is represented by some of the biggest names in the industry, who converge to select the winners every year. It is an effort-intensive process with requisite due diligence undertaken by the jurors, as the nominations comprise names and organisations that contribute to equitable economic growth.

    The past two years have thrown in unprecedented challenges that have seen leaders navigate unchartered domains and emerge victorious, forging ahead with renewed vigour.

    The video encapsulates the journey of these prestigious awards along the years and their association with a host of luminaries who have been instrumental in this recognition being considered the most credible stature in the business landscape.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bhsBk4NZ1o



    first published: Mar 31, 2022 03:09 pm
