The Greatest Telugu Stories Ever Told review: Bridging literary worlds through translations

Literary translations give us a peek into the works of authors, and through them, into worlds we have not been familiar with but want to be. (Representational image: Cathy Mu via Unsplash)

Apart from 22 official languages, India has hundreds of dialects. Countless stories have been written and narrated over time in different tongues - stories that would be lost to the majority if not for translations.

(The value of a good translation came home to us again, when Geetanjali Shree's Ret Samadhi - translated into the English Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell - won the first International Booker Prize for a Hindi novel in May 2022.)

And though there are cross-language translations from one Indian language to another, it is the English translations that find a wider readership across the country and beyond.

Aleph’s series of The Greatest Stories Ever Told has been effectively bringing into focus the works of authors writing in Bengali, Urdu, Odiya, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kashmiri, Tamil and Telugu recently through a selection of short stories from each language.

Each anthology in the series has been equally appreciated and dissected by readers for its selection of authors and works - which only shows how the Greatest Stories are being noticed.

The latest addition to the series, The Greatest Telugu Stories Ever Told, selected and translated by Dasu Krishnamoorty and Tamraparani Dasu, is a collection of 21 vibrant stories with a range of themes, expression and setting. The introduction to the collection is wonderfully woven and points out that the stories have been selected keeping in mind the diversity of Telugu writing, cutting across demographic and geographic lines. The father-daughter translator duo adds that their curation of stories is an ‘imperfect attempt at providing a sliver of a cross-section of some of the best writing to have emerged over the last several decades’.

With writings from Telugu not being translated into English as much as, say, Tamil and Malayalam are, this anthology is a welcome addition to any library of stories from India.

There are stories on the ravages of history, the politics of caste, about domestic lives centered around the challenge of stretching one's income, about human assumptions around other people, about a child's whim of wanting to skip school for a day and what eventually happens when he gets his way. From the political to the domestic, from stories on the dynamics of power in offices and society, to ones about personal prejudices, this collection touches on themes that are all too real and common.

Three stories around government employees struck me. The first has a high-level official realizing belatedly how everything revolving around him was due to the power vested in his designation, and how retirement is going to strip it all away. The second story is about a not-so-high-level government employee who has spent his entire life working and saving up for a few things that he has never been able to afford: a trip by train, some home appliances. But now everyone in the family demands a share of the money. The third story features a few callous government employees posted in an impoverished area, on whose decision and action rests the fate of a young boy who needs a caste certificate.

More than the situations in each story, what stands out are the many layers that emerge. "Water" by Bandi Narayanaswami, for instance, is about people running around for water to run their households. But the author also brings in the politics of electoral rivalry and highlights the ineffectiveness of the civic institutions and the failure of urban planning in the story. You'll want to drum some sense into the male protagonist, who vacillates between being the lord of the house and feeling sorry for his wife as she runs around to get some water.

"The Madiga Girl" by Chalam, a writer, philosopher and male feminist author, addresses the male gaze and its toxic nature with an unnamed male protagonist clinically recounting how he has ‘impregnated’ his wife for ‘the sixth time in the eight years of our marriage’, his fantasy and lusting over the young girls in his wife’s village. He stalks a particular girl, all the while normalizing his behaviour, almost giving it a male fantasy spin, something he is entitled to till the time he finds he is no different from other men who prey on young girls.

Vempalli Gangadhar’s "Festival of Love" has a rhythmic lilt. While bringing alive the festivities around the Sankranti festival, it touches upon how an upper-class man thinks he's entitled to a young girl's attention. It is a story that looks at young love, consent and entitlement. It is this overlapping of themes, all skillfully balanced out in the short run of each story that makes this collection striking.

Translators Dasu Krishnamoorty and Tamraparani Dasu have selected some of the great short stories written in Telugu, with representation across the demography and those that have been written across different time periods. The bonus for readers in English of course is the discovery of writers you want to read more of while hoping there will be more translations available!