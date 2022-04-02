Return to gender-neutrality is something I totally endorse: Fashion designer Payal Singhal

When fashion designer Payal Singhal started out in fashion 20 years ago, there was no real platform for design in our country - social media, fashion weeks, and celebrity stylists were unheard of. She feels that now, the fashion industry has changed in a big way. Excerpts from an interview:

The fashion business is not an easy one, with so many new brands and stylish but cheaper versions now available at the click of a button. How challenging do you feel the business of fashion has become these days?

Even though we are creative, designers can’t just make what they want to create. It’s about answering the question of ‘what does the consumer want’. That’s the perspective you need towards your product lines. That and being well abreast of new trends, conversations, technology, pop culture, and the international market. You will have cheaper variations of any given product in any industry. It’s not just the case with fashion. Ultimately, the audience that values your aesthetic, vision and quality will come back to you.

What do you have to say about gender-neutral clothing and occasion-neutral designer wear?

My personal style is very occasion-neutral. Our clothes too have always been made to transition from tradition to non-traditional occasions. Why can’t you wear a blazer to a sangeet or a sari to a black-tie gala?

As for gender-neutral - Indian culture has always been gender-agnostic. All you need to do is look back to mythological figures, royalty, or dressing habits in the pre-British era. Both men and women wore angarakhas, for instance. Jewellery has been the equal domain of men and women for centuries in our country. The segregation has only come in with Westernisation.

The new comeback to gender-neutrality is one I totally endorse – this time around, it’s about the younger generation’s need for making authentic statements about their identity through the medium of clothing.

Tell us about ‘Kismet’, the collection you made in collaboration with R-Elan which was showcased at the Fashion Design Council of India x Lakme Fashion Week (FDCI x LFW).

It was our introductory range of Indian athleisure, which married traditional occasion wear and comfort wear. Think of it as loungewear-meets-streetwear- meets-Indian-wear—a combination that has become increasingly relevant to me in the face of our changing sartorial preferences since the pandemic. The entire collection was made of all-new, fun #PSPrints in very Gen-Z-friendly silhouettes like kurta-jogger sets, bomber and co-ord sets, dhoti saris, ribbed crop top jogger saris and balloon lehengas with crop tops and dupattas.

What does sustainable fashion mean to you?

Sustainability has become a buzzword of sorts today. We prefer the term mindfulness and conscious consumption - ideas that have been at the core of our brand since the very inception. We achieve this by making clothes that are meant to be repeated and re-worn and restyled in many ways. We have been making separates for 20 years now, and encourage and advise our clients on how they can get maximum wear out of these versatile pieces.

For our ‘Kismet’ collection, we also worked with R-Elan to use their high-performance, eco-friendly fabrics created using sustainable techniques. These specially engineered fabrics include fluid FreeFlow BSY, luscious SuperFeel filament yarn, FreeFlow – exclk, and GreenGold made from used PET bottles.

Athleisure was always popular, but it has become even more popular with the onset of the pandemic and work-from-home culture. What's your take on this?

We’ve spent the past two years in kaftans and loungewear; they have become wardrobe MVPs. Comfort is non-negotiable now. The next wave of clothing is all about minimal maximalism—which means that even when dressed to the nines, there will be a need for ease in silhouettes and fabrics.

This is the exact sentiment that our collection of Indian athleisure ‘Kismet’ captures... It is also heavily inspired by how I dress—I don’t have separate Indian and Western wear wardrobes. My personal style is all about making transitional pieces work together, no matter what the occasion.

The desi look being adapted on western silhouettes is not new, but of late it has become more prevalent and the red carpet abroad has seen many Indian designers. What's your take on this?

It’s always great to see Indian design get its due all over the world. It’s the intent with which we have always designed our clothes—that they look at home in any part of the world no matter the occasion.

You have been a part of this industry for over two decades, and have seen the fashion landscape change the world over. What are the most significant changes?

When we started out 20 years ago, there was a vacuum in the space for modern Indian clothes for the younger generation. The only options for young women were to get something stitched by the neighbourhood tailor or alter their mothers’ outfits. So, we decided to fill that void, and younger, fresher silhouettes became our niche. My first collection...was replete with backless kurtas, cropped kurtas, tasseled stoles instead of dupattas, and other similar silhouettes young girls could relate to.

I love everything vintage and also India’s beautiful history. But I also feel it needs to be practically adapted and contemporized for the present generation. Hence, modernising silhouettes is the need of the hour. So is marrying comfort and fuss-free silhouettes with style. Now I see an increasing number of designers catering to a similar mind set and creating for a global consumer who wishes to wear her tradition with a dash of modern insouciance.

I started off in fashion at a time when there was no real platform for design in the country. Social media, fashion week, and celebrity stylists were unheard of concepts. From that to the current state of the industry, the evolution has definitely been massive.