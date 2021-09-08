Streamline operations using NTT solutions to accelerate innovation

The rapid evolution of digital technologies combined with the need for businesses to stay ahead of competition and thrive has made a shift to digital solutions almost imperative. In today’s day and age, when innovation is the buzzword, companies are constantly looking to simplify tasks, increase efficiency, bypass unnecessary steps, and minimize wastage. Digital Workflow, is thus necessary to drive greater efficiencies into business processes, with the goal of increasing productivity, improving compliance, security and profitability, and sharpening the competitive edge. Over the last two decades, as digital capabilities improved and connectivity became omnipresent, India also evolved into one of the largest and fastest growing markets for digital consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has further brought to the fore the importance of digital infrastructure in India. India’s digital economy, which was pegged at $85-90 billion just last year, is expected to grow 10 times and become a $800 billion market by 2030. In such a scenario, NTT DATA Business Solutions, with over 30 years’ experience in SAP implementations and an in-depth knowledge of cross-industry business processes and scenarios, is poised to help India Inc. in becoming more efficient and making a smooth transition to digital technology.

A business is only as profitable and innovation driven as the processes and value chains that support it. In today’s fast paced and efficiency-driven business environment, companies need instant access to real-time data. Disparate business solutions that do not communicate with each other lead to delays, redundancies, bottlenecks and other inefficiencies. SAP solutions help streamline business processes in a single system for departments such as manufacturing, finance, HR, services, supply chain, procurement, etc.

SAP Business Solutions for Digital Transformation

All functions in a value stream are ‘operated’ by either a system or a human. SAP solutions help businesses in finding a way to better operate these systems and unlock the true potential of their human resources that contribute to value creation. NTT DATA does exactly that by analyzing the requirements of the value chain and designing initiatives around them to deliver operational excellence across the entire value chain of a product/service. In combination with machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics, it caters to the new age of intelligent businesses by analyzing and remodeling core business processes, automating repetitive tasks, and enabling better decision making based on the available information. NTT DATA Business Solutions’ partner-packages solution approach enables faster migration, consumption, and adoption by users. The open architecture also allows for connectedness and adoption of other systems. Streamlining processes is made easy with the help of inventory management, thereby allowing faster back-order processing and reducing revenues loss. With ML capabilities, the purchase operations receive proactive notifications based on actual and forecasted consumption. SAP Business Solutions’ functionality helps calculate buffers and generate proposals based on inventory demands and priorities. In addition, the simplified UI/UX provides role/task specific access to interactive and intuitive dashboards that enhance performance and empower employees. Advanced SAP tools such as SAP Digital Manufacturing Insights and SAP Manufacturing Execution provide holistic analytics across all productions to get customized KPIs and improve performance.

it.chatbot Suite

Businesses today are keen on improving the customer experience, often by adapting a human-like conversational interface or providing benefits such as instant resolution, 24/7 customer care and personalization options. NTT DATA’s it.chatbot suite is an AI based platform that enables organizations to ‘gain and retain’ by improving the overall customer experience. The suite can be easily integrated with various SAP offerings such as S4HANA, C4C, Hybris, Ariba, SAP Cloud Portal solution.

it.field service management Suite

This is a mobile application integrated with the S/4 HANA CS module that can be operated both online and offline. The suite helps track technicians on the field based on skills and location and assign tasks to the. The technicians can then accept the task, complete the service and post all the service details to the backend ERP system.

SAP ERP in Supply Chain Management

The supply chain industry is a pivotal component of India’s economy. A well-structured and efficient supply-chain infrastructure is crucial to enhance the ease of doing business, boost consumer experience, minimize costs, and accelerate urban and rural consumption growth. As operations become more extensive and globalized, the integration of SCM becomes all the more important. NTT DATA Business Solutions ensures an optimal interaction of the individual supply chain areas, warehouse logistics, transportation management systems, and tracking and tracing. ERP solutions can support multiple modes such as make-to-order, engineer-to-order and configure-to-order and provide operations support across multiple sites in real time. They also facilitate live information sharing throughout the supply network, thus helping enterprises prepare for any eventuality.

NTT DATA Business Solutions’ it.vendor Portal

The it.vendor portal AddOn, is a simple to use web application that enables access to suppliers via login. With functionalities such as purchase order management, shipment information, delay notifications, and quality management, which can be directly entered, stored, and accessed within the application, it is the go-to solution for all SCM needs. The interface also includes apps from SAP Fiori, allowing it to integrate into an SAP landscape.

it.distributor channel collaboration Suite

This application helps businesses track sales and inventory of the distributors. The distributor can raise a purchase order, receive goods, make sales to end customers and track inventory on a single platform. The manufacturer ERP system is integrated with the portal to guarantee seamless integration between Distributor Purchase order and ERP sales order and delivery. Manufacturers KPI’s include distributor inventory, receivables and B2C sales across all the regions.

it.channel partner performance management Suite

Using this application, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) can collaborate with their various channel partners and manage their performance on secondary sales and after sales services.

SAP Ariba Snap for Procurement

Procurement of goods can become a very complex task with endless paperwork, emails, and tedious PDFs. This hampers the adoption of a standardized buying process and limits usage of preferred suppliers. SAP Ariba Snap is SAP’s most powerful procurement management software, delivering simplified spend management. It ensures improved cash flow, control, and compliance without adding complexity.

SAP for Optimization and Enhancement

Be it the introduction of new product lines, organizational restructuring, or expansion into new areas and geographies, enterprises do not remain the same for long. Hence, in times of agile development, it is vital to not just implement SAP solutions but also to continually optimize them. NTT DATA Business Solutions helps businesses keep up with the pace of digital transformation as well as supports every department in the best possible way. Its team of experts analyzes the company’s situation and needs to recommend tailor-made digital solutions or implement them.

Thus, in the rapidly evolving business environment where companies strive to remain competent and focus on innovations, NTT DATA Business Solutions is a one-stop shop for all digital transformation needs. With over 30 years of industry experience across countries and business sectors, they stand as a market leader in providing the best-in-class digital solutions that are carefully designed and implemented to suit the requirements of your business, thereby allowing you to focus on innovations and customer satisfaction.

