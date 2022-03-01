English
    Storyboard18 | To Her, With Love: HUL’s Priya Nair on how her mother inspired her to go back to school

    HUL's Priya Nair says “learning agility” is critical in management. Something she learnt from her mother.

    Storyboard18
    March 01, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
    Priya Nair is executive director, beauty and personal care (BPC), Hindustan Unilever, and executive VP - BPC, Unilever South Asia.

    My strongest female role model has been my mother. And of course, every child feels that their mother is the best mom ever. My true inspiration comes from what I have learnt from her.

    At 77, she is a practising doctor, who runs a clinic in the back alleys of Mumbai, serving under-privileged patients with meagre charges. It’s from her that I have learnt the power of purpose, to keep yourself going at all costs. She has, like many doctors during the pandemic, continued to serve her patients selflessly. In fact, she did contract Covid-19 but fortunately recovered well.

    I have learnt that in corporate life, if you are fortunate enough to discover your purpose, which I have in my work, you will have the strength to manage all volatility and uncertainty. I have learnt that it is the power of the inner compass that gives you conviction, energy, and optimism.

    The second lesson I have learnt is to keep learning. I have watched my mother attend numerous seminars and forums, constantly reading and keeping abreast of all the advancements in her field and take notes for herself – all while being a septuagenarian. This learning agility is very critical in management, as we see the world change at an increasing speed. Constant learning, not just on the job, but also learning from peers and industry is critical for sharpening your skills and for personal development.

    Inspired by this and after 25 years of work experience, I took on a Harvard Executive Leadership Program and went back to school. I continue to take pride in the lessons I have learnt from my mother.

    I have had the privilege to have a strong female role model at home and the result has been two successful daughters my mother has raised. My sister is a well-respected surgical oncologist with the Tata Hospital. Very soon, my mother will be a successful grandmother with my daughter, who will be off to university shortly.

    We definitely need more women who raise their daughters strong!

    ‘To her, with love’ is a Storyboard18 special series where women in leadership tell us about the women who inspired them and led the way. A shout-out to her.
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #2022 International Women's Day #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #International Women's Day #Learning Agility #management tips #Priya Nair #Storyboard18 #To Her With Love #Unilever South Asia #what I learnt from her mother #women's education #Womens day 2022
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 07:00 pm

