Storyboard18 | Time fells another Giant - Remembering Gerson Da Cunha

Ad man Gerson Da Cunha died on Friday (January 7, 2022). He was 92.

We were all gathered around the conference table on the 15th floor of Express Towers. Mullen Lintas was vacating it’s Express Towers home for a swanky new address in BKC. It was the end of an era, and for many of us an incredibly emotional time.

Around the large table, overlooking the Oberoi Poolside, were current and ex employees of the agency. We had all been invited, in true Lintas spirit, for the mother of all farewells. A farewell to an iconic office that had been the first home to so many of us in advertising.

The warm chatter around us suddenly gave way to a rustle of bodies leaving their chairs, out of respect everyone arose as one. Gerson Da Cunha was in the house. He walked in gently with his trademark shuffle, leaning on his cane not so much for support but to provide it with purpose.

It was his 90th birthday and we were all absolutely thrilled to have Gerson in our midst. We were privileged to celebrate the exit from Express Towers in the company of the man who was responsible for Lintas moving into one of the most iconic office buildings in Nariman Point. Gerson had the foresight to know that a business needed the right address, not just for its clients but also for the people who were a fundamental resource. He was sharing anecdotes and giving us all a lesson in history.

We were spell-bound listening to his deep voice which even at 90 was powerful and strong.

Foresight, that's the one word I would use to describe Gerson. He was always ahead of his time and everyone else but in a very gentle unabrasive fashion. He did theatre before Alyque made it fashionable. He gave up advertising to work with UNICEF before the UN became a popular destination. He used his childhood familiarity with Portuguese to communicate the advantages of breastfeeding in Brazil.

Gerson had the uncanny ability to look ahead, beyond the curve and that is what really set him up on a pedestal compared to his peers and successors in advertising.

In fact, he had a healthy disregard for advertising but a lifelong love affair with communication. He always insisted on this distinction. He knew which stories were important and needed to be told. He knew how to get you hooked so that you realised the magic of telling the stories that made a difference to society, to the voiceless, to those on the fringe, the forgotten and the forsaken. His lifelong mission was to make society more inclusive and those in power more accountable.

I remember a very excited Gerson calling me in 2006, absolutely chuffed that my daughter and a friend had launched a movement called “I Vote” to get first-time voters to sign up and exercise their franchise responsibility.

The girls were studying in St Xavier’s and Gerson was thrilled that two 18-year-olds were recruiting other 18-year-olds. He met with the girls to encourage them and they came away from that meeting fans for life. Gerson was in his 80s but could communicate with 18-year-olds and make them feel articulate and empowered.

That was Gerson, he touched your life in so many different ways and his deep voice spoke to your soul. He made you see the endless possibilities, and his kindness and warmth nurtured and empowered the most humble among us.

Thank you Gerson for having touched my life in ways you will now understand.