Storyboard18 | Ratings ‘critical’ for decision making: advertisers

Return of TV ratings in the news genre has been a blessing for advertisers who are big on the segment and they do not wish to go back to a ‘no rating’ period. While the Indian Society of Advertisers is supposedly considering a ‘no measurement, no advertising’ agenda, advertisers are already wary of platforms that have pulled out of the BARC rating ecosystem.

“Advertisers kept investing in the genre without any data to back their decision based on past trends. But this couldn’t go on forever. The return of ratings was the need of the hour for making informed decisions in the news category,” said Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India, a Mediabrands company.

According to Verma, if the genre continued to be in a ‘no rating’ zone for any longer, it would have gone into the ‘out of measurement’ category when agencies and brands decided their media mix.

“As an ‘out of measurement’ category the genre would get minimal investments which is not ideal for both the brands and the television news channels,” Verma said.

Spending ad monies should be based on KPIs such as viewership and reach and that’s what makes BARC ratings a critical part of decision making, says Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki.

“The ratings play a very important role when we sit down to decide how we'd be investing our media spends which is as high as Rs 700 crore-800 crore sometimes. While we keep our eyes open to check and verify the authenticity and credibility of performance data we feel the best way to deal with anomalies is to correct them and not get rid of ratings altogether,” Srivastava adds.

Maruti Suzuki India spent Rs 700 crore as marketing expenses last year out of which Rs 600 crore was their overall media spends. This year however the spends are expected to jack up by 10 -15 percent where close to 30-35 percent would go towards print and television.

Like Maruti, other brands that invest heavily on television news are going big in support of ratings. Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products Pvt. Ltd, says while a ‘no measurement, no advertising’ is an outright extreme agenda, platforms that have no ratings would definitely be an uncomfortable choice for advertisers.

Parle Products that park 8-10 percent of their ad money in the television news category considers BARC data crucial for decision making. “In the absence of any other currency the viewership data has a very important role to play,” Shah says.

According to domain experts, the viewership ratings not only determine the ad volume but also the ad rates at which inventories are sold. Turns out there had been no correction in rates for a good six to eight months in the initial phase of ratings black out and new ad deals were cracked on the basis of past rates and trends.

But are advertisers and television networks not worried about the alleged discrepancies in BARC data any longer?

They are. However, quitting is not an option, they said.

Like Srivastava, broadcaster associations also feel anomalies should be detected and eliminated but getting rid of ratings is not a solution in an ecosystem that has no other currency to fall back on when it comes to measurability.

“Alongside helping make ad pitches, ratings also promote healthy competition that impacts the content of a platform so if there is any discrepancy in the rating system that should be reported and taken care of. Quitting the system is not an option,” said R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General, at NBF (News Broadcasters Federation).

Krishna’s suggestion to BARC is that they should develop trust among both news channels and advertisers and work on confidence building measures in order to help the ecosystem grow stronger.