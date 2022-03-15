Storyboard18 | Lodestar UM’s CEO Nandini Dias quits; Aditi Mishra to take over as chief executive

Nandini Dias, former CEO of Lodestar UM.

Nandini Dias, CEO of Lodestar UM, has quit the company after leading the media agency for close to a decade as its chief executive. She had joined the agency as a young media professional 27 years ago.

Over the years, Dias has won several awards at Asia-Pacific Spikes, Festival Of Media Global and APAC, Creative Media Award, and several Cannes Lions, among many others. In 2018, she piloted a pan-industry citizens’ initiative - WorkToLiveToWork - that pushed a radical solution to save commuter lives on their way to work.

Commenting on the development, Shashi Sinha, CEO, Mediabrands India, said, “Nandini has been my partner, ally, and friend for 27 years. She has led from the front to build Lodestar UM ground up to make it what it is today. A dynamic, vibrant top three agency in the country." He added, "At a personal level, I will miss her terribly. But I have always believed that a good leader is defined not by what has been built but by what is left behind.”

In 2020, in the thick of a lockdown, Dias had told Forbes India during an interview that life had changed dramatically. She said that while she witnessed the 2008 recession, she was not in a pivotal position; "so while I was affected, the load was not on me. This time around, I am trying to keep the ship floating with minimum damage and the least amount of negative impact on the financial aspect, on morale, and on physical and mental health. We are also trying to utilise the time to gain skills and pivot the team to futureproof themselves."

On her departure from Lodestar after almost 30 years and on her next move, she said, “I started out with a fledgling agency and am handing over the Media Agency of the Year as I move on. So I am looking forward to taking a well-earned break for the first time in my life and am excited to see how things will unfurl.”

Aditi Mishra, who is the current chief strategy officer (CSO) of LodestarUM will take over from Dias as chief executive, sources have confirmed to Storyboard18. Mishra has been with the media agency for over two decades. The transition has been in the works for a while and Lodestar UM is expected to go through a structural change with a few business functions being centralised. Sinha was unavailable for a comment on these developments.

LodestarUM clients include Amul, Mahindra, CK Birla Group, Ather Energy, Mattel, Samsung, J&J, Marico, Tata Motors, among others.