Storyboard18 | From the British Museum to Afghanistan, this ad safari is an emotional ride

The over 3-minute film for Winkies Cakes pays tribute to the goodness of humanity. (Image: Screen shot)

Pat On Your Back.

The warmest advertising comes around at this point in time. When the world is switching over to the holiday season, and everything is jolly and merry. With most clients and agencies grudgingly acknowledging that we also need to hibernate along with the bears.

Winkies Cakes.

Once upon a time the barber was the busiest person around. With most of us trudging to salons to make hairy deposits. As the horrid pandemic blew in, most of us decided to grow ponytails and beards only to disappear behind lush blacks and greys. In that abyss that devoured normalcy, we banished our friendly barber and his spicy titbits and dog-eared glossies, along with many others to the fringes of our lives.

In a very distinct way, this film for Winkies Cakes pays a moisty tribute to the goodness of humanity, and to all those who took care of people like the barber during this darkness. It allows us to empathise with their pain, and even gratitude. I don’t remember where I saw this film, but when I dug further, I was enormously pleased. Till the Bangla kicked in, I could swear I was watching a global commercial. Great animation too.

The Unfiltered History Tour.

This is one very brave effort. Something that would make the world stand up and notice. Plus the fact that it uses technology well, and how it allows us to unravel the scale of plunder.

While an English lady’s voice takes us into the pedigree of the many questionable artefacts within the British Museum, I could hear the same words being spoken by Shashi Tharoor. It synced so well with his penchant to skewer the Brits as far as the global looting goes. But the voice aside, the flesh of this subject has been long festering. Many articles have been written. Many quips have been made. And many debates have been hosted. This Indian campaign is a true contender for very precious advertising metal.

Netflix.

Netflix has two Damoclean swords over its head. Considering that it brings us cinematic riches, made by the best talent in the world, it quite can’t have its advertising aligned to anything less. It needs to have brilliant commercials, more often than anyone else. Since the next few weeks might see us preferring to stay indoors.

The second sword that it has to avoid is the money available for making its commercials. Unlike movies with multimillion dollar budgets, these fast consumed pieces of advertising won’t have gold ingots for the agency. They will have to deliver fabulous work within modest budgets. The good thing is that they usually do. Like this one charming film which tells you that Netflix is for all. Brought alive in a context where likes and dislikes are critical.

Swiggy.

I have long suspected that women were cats, and men were dogs. Okay, not all of them. But thanks to Swiggy, and their new Swiggy One, gender lines have been defined. Look at their new commercials, one featuring Koko a grumpy puddytat with her human roomie, and another created around Juno - a hyper poodle with his play partner. Both differently executed to give two opposite takes on the same benefit of getting all things home delivered – not just food.

Obviously for the exotic shorthair, the woman staying put at home is an avoidable human interference in her queendom. And for the playful mutt, the guy’s constant presence just means endless happy time. Barring the French accent that was a little too strong for me, I think Swiggy continues to do kickass work. Woof woof.

EMERGENCY.

This film is literally hot off the oven. It isn’t saying anything new. Nor is it saying anything spectacular. While the film comes to you from Emergency – the worldwide NGO based in Italy, this showcases a part of the world that’s been taken over by a different kind of leadership.

For most of the world, the story of Afghanistan is more than anything else, full of frightening question marks. For the sheer human side of it. The story showcased in this film shares how people will tear their souls to give their loved ones the chance to lead a brighter future. The casting is brilliant, the pain very real, the acting even better, and the message most telling. May hope dawn ever brighter. Here’s wishing everyone a happier 2022.