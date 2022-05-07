Storyboard18 | Bookstrapping: ‘Selling’ isn't just for salespeople

Hoffeld brings back the concept of ‘Antifragile, pioneered by Nassim Nicolas Taleb. (Representational image: Oc Gonzalez via Unsplash)

Sell More with Science: The Mindsets, Traits, and Behaviors That Create Sales Success by David Hoffeld is by no means the first book about the impact of neuroscience, social psychology and behavioural economics on sales. There have been many; Why we buy by Paco Underhill, Buyology by Martin Lindstorm or even one of the earliest books that spoke of selling as a science and not an art- Spin Selling by Neil Rickham in 1988.

Hoffeld’s 2016 book, The Science of Selling, also belongs to the same genre. What he does in his latest book, however, is to talk about the ‘practice’ required to benefit from the science - with specific exercises that the reader can actually attempt and learn from. Liberally dotted with research and anecdotes, the book is written in a part-workbook, part-conversational style.

Here’s what I found interesting:

1. He establishes the idea of ‘growth mindset’ with an interesting anecdote. In 1999, aspiring motivational speaker Craig Valentine won the prestigious world championship of public speaking organised by The Toastmasters International. After clinching the gold, he went back home to Baltimore, proceeded straight to a book store and bought a book on public speaking. What would compel someone who just won the ‘world champion on public speaking’ to buy a book on that very topic?

2. He references Stanford professor Carol Dweck’s vast work on ‘growth mindsets’ and quotes her Ted talk, in which she spoke about a high school that gives the grade ‘not yet’ when students fail a course. This communicates that they haven't failed and instead that they are engaged in the process of learning.

3. He contrasts the growth mindset with the ‘fixed mindset’- which is people who see their capabilities as being carved in stone and they tend to perceive mistakes as evidence that they shouldn't engage in whatever they have failed at, rather than trying to improve.

4. The book allows the reader to take a lot of small exercises such as the ‘grit assessment’ in Chapter two and the ‘six whys’ in Chapter 4, in order to help potential clients form buying decisions. Perhaps the most interesting and soul searching exercises are in a chapter titled how to reframe any sales situation in Chapter 5, which talks about the need to be professionally nimble, to be able to address and reframe each situation to shift people's perspectives.

5. The attributions in the book are generous and heartwarming. One chapter has 75 references; which speaks to the painstaking manner in which the author has maintained the integrity of his work.

Hoffeld brings back the concept of ‘Antifragile, pioneered by Nassim Nicolas Taleb in his book by the same name. Antifragility goes “beyond resilience or robustness,” according to Taleb because “the resilient resists shocks and stays the same; the antifragile gets better.”

In line with the above principle, Hoffeld recommends that we must analyze ‘sales wins’, as much as losses. Recognising our strengths alone will lead to insights into how we can make them even more persuasive. We can stay ‘anti fragile’ and increase the odds of future success.

How much of what this book says seems ‘new’ depends entirely on how many other books you have read on similar subjects. However, the idea that sales must not be looked at as ‘trial and error’ but as ‘cause and effect’ just got another vote.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes