Storyboard18 | Ad Safari: HUL, Slice, Nanhi Kali, Ageas, Spaces

Pat On Your Back

The extra colourful Holi month went by like a snowflake in a sandstorm. Not many brands invested much in what is undoubtedly the world’s most colourful day. The ones that did hardly threw a stone into the lake.

Plops, yes. Ripples, no.

I suppose the times weren’t all that fecund. Well, the earth will orbit. The day will come back. For my fifth review, I have looked at the two extremes of our industry’s produce. The work that makes you thrilled to be in this business, and the work that makes you want to recalibrate your intelligence.

Bin Boy

If you haven’t seen this yet, watch it now. This review can wait.

It’s the simplicity and the uniqueness of this thought that makes it work so beautifully. The double-take on the line is painfully brilliant. It’s so correct that one could even doubt if the script was born from that line.

I really wish this film was shared far more on our social media, instead of our timelines getting hijacked by people with fealty to the mediocre. From an awards angle, this is a true contender. Both in terms of creativity and communication. Somehow, our best work seems to be reserved for the social sector.

Nanhi Kali

This commercial rides on the familiarity of clichés – loaded up like a buffalo, goes on like an ox, saddled up like a donkey, works like a dog, etc. – to deliver its message. And telling the story from a buffalo’s perspective gives it burrs to cling to your conscience, and violins to get lumps into your throat. Using the same name for the girl and buffalo was a masterstroke. With the earthy voice of Ila Arun to make the choke factory work overtime. Hopefully wallets will open quickly to donate faster.

While this only speaks about the little girls who get bogged down with domestic chores, this is true for boys as well. You’d see them plucked away from their homes, toiling away in our neighbourhoods. Genies who sacrifice their childhood to magically appear at our doorstep with a midnight pack of cigarettes or a thirsty can of soda. How many of us even notice them, or their shattering dreams?

Slice Credit Card

I may not be 18 or thereabouts, but this ad totally wigged me out. The execution was above par, but it was 20 seconds of bizarre. Overall, I understand that now is a bad time to be a slow walrus, and a great time to be a wabbit. More or less.

Small question. The hare eternally carries the foolish history of getting beaten by the tortoise. Why was that baggage ignored? Even millennials and Gen Z would know that from kindergarten.

Bigger question. Why is the speed advantage helping the person behind the counter, and not the customer? I mean why do I need a card that helps the salesperson work faster? A queue is a queue. This card won’t get me ahead of the queue. Will I be a loser if my transaction is only a nanosecond slower? I am not competing in the Olympics of Card Transactions. Goodness. I could be wrong. But as a layman with some advertising experience, the consumer benefit eludes me, and the young rabbits at my agency.

Spaces Mattress

I wonder how many men can truly say that they are the reigning royalty inside the empire of their bedroom. Especially when it comes to choosing colours, furnishing, beds, and the all-important mattress. The lady of the house usually takes the final call. Why then would any brand visualise her as a wolf? Open to interpretations that’d invite the vile sides of the canine analogy.

I have heard of brands committing hara-kiri, but this one takes all the cakes India can bake. No questions. I could have given this venal film a viral berth if it was designed to tickle the fetish bone, and sold for use in smoky dungeons, but this is pretty mainstream. Gosh.

Young Sachin

There have been brands that have indulged in time travel. Usually to showcase the younger or older avatars of celebrities. Though many have been disasters. While making someone look older ought to be easier, making someone younger will be tougher. Because the celeb’s current body and age will get in the way. He/she could be a lot less fidgety. Now imagine getting a person back into teenage. Deducting weight, height, years, and even voice.

Of course, there’s the option of casting someone else who's younger. But this particular commercial from Ageas Federal Life Insurance featuring an 11-year-old Sachin changes everything. It’s a landmark moment. I don’t think too many people have seen this. Or appreciated the use of either a lookalike or technology that created this. I’d like to see this as an opening of a door that didn’t have a key. Beautifully done.





