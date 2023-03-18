 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse continues a long tradition of banking busts 

Sundeep Khanna
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

How did banks go from being custodians of people’s money to the kind of reckless institutions that are now looked upon with suspicion? Perhaps, there never was a reason for the blind faith in banks.

A Bank of Bombay note for Rs 10, from the 1860s. In 1868, the Presidency Bank of Bombay had to be reconstructed as the New Bank of Bombay after writing off its losses from irresponsible lending during the cotton boom. (Image: Bank of Bombay via Wikimedia Commons)

Faced with fears of a 2008-like financial crisis repeating itself, the US government has chosen the safer option of bailing out depositors of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) which went belly up seemingly in a space of 24 hours. Its collapse brought an end to America’s second longest streak without a bank failure.

How did banks go from being custodians of people’s money to the kind of reckless institutions that are now looked upon with suspicion? When did the old banking motto, trust in us, get mauled to trust in us till we all fall down?

Perhaps, there never was a reason for the blind faith in banks. Given the inducement to play around with people's money, it is humanly impossible to expect all banks to be conservative. In addition, the sustained hike in interest rates by the Fed put a lot of stress on the banking system compounded in the case of SVB by its concentration on the tech sector, which has been going through tough times.

