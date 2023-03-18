Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse continues a long tradition of banking busts 

Faced with fears of a 2008-like financial crisis repeating itself, the US government has chosen the safer option of bailing out depositors of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) which went belly up seemingly in a space of 24 hours. Its collapse brought an end to America’s second longest streak without a bank failure.

How did banks go from being custodians of people’s money to the kind of reckless institutions that are now looked upon with suspicion? When did the old banking motto, trust in us, get mauled to trust in us till we all fall down?

Perhaps, there never was a reason for the blind faith in banks. Given the inducement to play around with people's money, it is humanly impossible to expect all banks to be conservative. In addition, the sustained hike in interest rates by the Fed put a lot of stress on the banking system compounded in the case of SVB by its concentration on the tech sector, which has been going through tough times.

Also read: Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The world on edge

Sundeep Khanna is a senior journalist. Views are personal.