Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse continues a long tradition of banking busts 

A Bank of Bombay note for Rs 10, from the 1860s. In 1868, the Presidency Bank of Bombay had to be reconstructed as the New Bank of Bombay after writing off its losses from irresponsible lending during the cotton boom. (Image: Bank of Bombay via Wikimedia Commons)

Faced with fears of a 2008-like financial crisis repeating itself, the US government has chosen the safer option of bailing out depositors of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) which went belly up seemingly in a space of 24 hours. Its collapse brought an end to America’s second longest streak without a bank failure.

How did banks go from being custodians of people’s money to the kind of reckless institutions that are now looked upon with suspicion? When did the old banking motto, trust in us, get mauled to trust in us till we all fall down?

Perhaps, there never was a reason for the blind faith in banks. Given the inducement to play around with people's money, it is humanly impossible to expect all banks to be conservative. In addition, the sustained hike in interest rates by the Fed put a lot of stress on the banking system compounded in the case of SVB by its concentration on the tech sector, which has been going through tough times.

Till its shocking collapse, SVB, unlike what its name suggests, looked like a good old fashioned bank which collected deposits from customers and in turn lent to companies and individuals. Sure, the 40-year-old bank specialized in doing business with startups and their funders, private equity companies and venture capitalists. But it came to grief precisely for the same reasons that banks across the years have: it lost the confidence of both its depositors who rushed to withdraw their cash all at the same time and of its investors who then dumped its stock in the market leading to an 80 percent fall in its share price.

The story has been the same ever since the 1820s, when the first bank failures took place in the US after the Second Bank of the United States (SBUS) cut the credit it was allowing to state-chartered banks which led to their collapse. Without any insurance mechanism in place, this meant customers lost all savings deposited in these banks. This started a run on the banks which fuelled more failures. Over the next decade, 343 of the 850 US banks closed down. The trend accelerated through the first decades of the twentieth century and the Great Depression that followed saw thousands of banks collapsing. With the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation still to come (it was set up in June 1933), most depositors lost all their savings, with one estimate putting the figure at $140 billion.

Nor was India immune to these excesses. The collapse of the Calcutta-based Bank of Hindoostan in 1832 is one of the earliest known banking casualties in the country. Irresponsible lending through the cotton boom of the 1860s also destroyed the fortunes of banks like the Presidency Bank of Bombay which had to be reconstructed in 1868 as the New Bank of Bombay after writing off its losses. The pattern continued through the 20th century. Bank of Upper India, which was started in 1863, failed in 1913, while Oudh Commercial Bank which began operations in 1881 failed in 1958. Indeed, just in the five year period 1913-18, 94 bank failures were recorded in India.

Independence brought its own woes as Partition wrecked the finances of many banks.

Post-liberalization India has had its own share of bank busts. The Harshad Mehta scam of 1992 involved the Bank of Karad which was subsequently sent into liquidation. The same story was repeated a decade later when Ketan Parekh used the Madhavpura Mercantile Cooperative Bank to engineer his stock market scam. The bank too was superseded while Global Trust Bank, another of Parekh’s vehicles, was merged with Oriental Bank of Commerce. More recently, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and Yes Bank were among major Indian banks that gave their depositors nightmares.

Ultimately, greed is the enemy of banks. But then greed is an integral part of human nature. SVB fell apart because instead of parking all those billions of deposits it couldn’t find lenders for in a safe government security, the bank decided to place them in long-term bonds which offered higher returns but came with higher risk too. The rest is just history repeating itself.