you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

SBI Card is offering Dumdaar Cashback only for 3 days! Grab the exciting offer

SBI Card has launched an exciting offer that will enhance the festive shopping experience

September 29, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST

The festive mood is setting in among consumers with Diwali, Dussehra and other occasions around the corner. People are gearing up to shop, travel, gift, and dine-out again, putting the disruptions behind them. Making their celebrations with near and dear ones more special and joyous, SBI Card has launched an exciting offer that will enhance the festive shopping experience. This offer has been meticulously curated to match trends and preferences of their consumers.

SBI Card has always put its consumers at the centre of every offering. Being the second-largest credit card issuer in India, SBI Card has quickly established a reputation of trust, reliability and transparency with customers and has more than 11 million Cardholders. SBI Card’s Portfolio is tailored to meet a diverse range of cardholder needs across the entire spectrum of cardholders' income profiles and lifestyles.

This festive season, SBI Card has launched a lucrative offer of 10% Cashback on online shopping across mobiles, consumer durables, laptops, kitchen appliances, home décor & furnishing and fashion & lifestyle etc categories. So, if you have been waiting to upgrade your mobile phone, redecorate your home or revamp your clothing closet, now is the time. The offer starts on 3rd Oct & ends on 5th Oct ‘21. The offer will be also be valid on EMI purchases opted for, at the time of transaction. So, have your shopping list ready to start making purchases at your favourite online merchants and also avail Cashback leading to significant savings.

Also, the three-day extravaganza will see an added incentive as well. SBI Card has planned for additional incentives for its customers to make the buying journey more rewarding, which will be revealed soon. Stay tuned & visit sbicard.com for more information on how you can save more this festive season with your SBI Credit Card!


Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article

Tags: #Features #SBI Card #SBI Cards
first published: Sep 29, 2021 04:14 pm
