Ruskin Bond: ‘I’ve turned 88 – which looks like two jalebis, my favourite Indian sweet’

Talking to Ruskin Bond, there is the same sense of light-heartedness that is characteristic of his stories. The bestselling author, who celebrates his birthday today (May 19), has another book out – Song of the Forest. The title story has never been published before and the other tales have also been written in recent times. In an interview, Bond reflects on his writings and process. Edited excerpts:

Your first story 'A Room on the Roof' was published in 1956. How has the process of writing evolved for you?

I had to write two or three drafts before my first story was accepted and published. I have never worked so hard in my life again as far as writing goes! (laughs)

Nothing much has changed except that I write by hand now. I used to type when I was younger. But now, I get a stiff neck and shoulders. Also, I’m happy with a ball point pen and a writing pad. I can write almost anywhere - on a sofa or a bed or under a tree. Under a tree isn’t as nice as it sounds. The last time I sat under a tree, the monkeys dropped a chestnut on my head and I had to retreat indoors!

Some of your best stories, like 'The Night Train at Deoli', are to do with trains. How did this fascination with trains begin?

The Night Train at Deoli was written in the 1950s when I was about 21. In those days we all travelled by train, whether it was for a marriage or for a holiday. I used to sit on railways platforms sometimes and get a story just sitting there. So much happened on trains or on platforms. The Night Train at Deoli is also one of my favourites, and it seems to appeal to a lot of young people today. Youngsters sometimes ask me what happened to the girl in the story and I say ‘well if she’s still around, she’ll be an old lady like me!’

You are one of the most prolific writers we have. Do you ever face writers’ block?

Not really because I write the short stories in my head first. I visualise the story almost like a film, with a beginning, a middle and an end, the action and even the dialogue. All I have to do is put it down in words and interesting sentences to make it a good story. That way, you don’t get stuck, which is anyway more likely to happen in a novel or something longer.

You seem to have become more social media-friendly in recent times…

That’s true. I have suddenly become a social media person out of necessity. Earlier, I would occasionally go to literary fests, though I am not a great one for all that. Once the lockdown started and everything had to be done from home, I made use of the technology in which I am normally illiterate. All the youngsters in the house help out. During this two-year period of working from home, I have done more writing than I normally do. I have read more, sometimes finishing a book a day.

You turn 88 today. How do you look upon birthdays now?

Yes, I’ve turned 88 – which looks like two jalebis, my favourite Indian sweet, so I shall have jalebis on my birthday, but don’t send any - I like them hot and fresh! I am not a great one for birthdays. Some of my books tend to come out during this time, so then I have to give interviews, mostly on Zoom or video. Telephone is easier because I don’t have to get out of my pyjama suit.

Taureans are known to be stubborn. Are you?

Yes, I am, but not so much now. Over the years I have gradually tried to lose my stubbornness. Occasionally, I still am, but who to get stubborn with? Yes, publishers sometimes. At home I am not stubborn, because my granddaughter sees to it that I don’t eat too much or too little. In a way it’s like going back to my grandmother’s days. When granny would say ‘no second helpings’ or ‘little boys should talk only when they are spoken to’. She was a regular old Victorian! I am well-spoilt by my adopted family. All I have to do is sit back and write and do what I want to do.