Postcard Goes Viral through Digital Platforms

Ashish Nichani, co-founder of Postcard, took his love for travel and fascination with local foods and turned it into a successful business. The most intriguing part of this journey was that he was able to grow the business 30x since the pandemic began. And for that, he gives credit to digital channels like Facebook, which enabled him to gain access target customers. “We use Facebook for organic marketing and organic reach, but the scale that we are able to get comes from our paid marketing on Facebook,” he shares.

He recognized that marketing was a critical element of any consumer-facing business and leveraged digital channels to give his products wide reach and exposure. “We use paid marketing tools on Facebook and other digital channels, and create campaigns with different objectives,” he reveals. While some campaigns are aimed at brand building, by reaching out to as many people as possible, others aim at boosting sales by showcasing his array of products and encouraging people to buy them.

“We put out ads which are optimized by Facebook to reach people that are potential customers for our brand,” he says, sharing his experience of using Facebook ‘Lookalikes’ and how the sharp targeting of potential clients makes marketing spends a lot more effective and thereby, economical.

“We have a very clear strategy for each digital channel, which is driven by the tools offered by that particular channel. For us, Facebook is all about sharing information; Instagram is about engaging, as much as possible, and WhatsApp is about personalized communications and contextual selling. These are three of the strategies that have really worked for us,” he says, advising, “There’s no code book out there for any brand; you just have to figure out what works for you through a process of experimentation with online tools and strategies.”

Looking ahead, he envisions a journey which is all about using Facebook, social media and digital channels to get people comfortable with his brand and what it stands for. Eventually, when the products are available on physical shelves, he looks forward to customers being able to recognize them and being comfortable buying them, thanks to the visibility they have already gained on digital platforms, like Facebook and Instagram.

