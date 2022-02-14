The First General Elections in Goa: A Comprehensive Study & Critical Analysis, a 146-page book was authored by Prof G.S. Halappa, K. Raghavendra Rao and Am Rajasekhariah of Karnatik University, Dharwar and published in 1964. The book delves into the Political Evolution of Goa; Social Structure of Goa: An Outline; Political Parties: Their Structure; The Election Campaigns: Modus Operandi; Free & Fair Elections; A Sample Survey of Vote-Intentions; Interpretation, Evaluation & Future Implications. (Image/information sourced from the Archives of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library at Patto Centre, Panaji, Goa (www.centrallibrary.goa.gov.in))

Such was the novelty of the election that the Chief Electoral Officer of Goa, Daman & Diu issued instructions with a view to educating the voters on the system of voting: “As soon as the voter enters the Polling Station, he should approach Polling Officer No. 1 and announce his identity. After that proceed to Polling Officer No.2 seated at the same table for having the forefinger of his left hand marked with indelible ink. After that the voter will proceed to second table where Polling Officer No 3& 4 will be seated with ballot papers and rubber stamp….”

Polling was held between 8 am and 5 pm, and women voters outnumbered men in most of the 427 polling stations. Despite sultry weather, Goa's voter turnout was over 75%. Heavy polling was recorded at Panjim, Margao, Navelim, Ponda, Marmagao, Quepem. This photo shows a queue outside a polling booth in Santa Cruz.

Details of the number of candidates fielded by various parties for the Goa, Daman & Diu assembly elections (published in O Heraldo). (Image/information sourced from the Archives of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library at Patto Centre, Panaji, Goa (www.centrallibrary.goa.gov.in))

An ad seeking support for United Goan Party’s Cristovao Furtado who was contesting from the Sanguem constituency. He got 1,683 votes and lost to Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party’s candidate

Advertisement by the Congress Party: An appeal to the voters to vote for Congress candidates.

Major Congress leaders arrived in Goa for campaigning but the party was routed with only win out of the 30 seats that it had contested (The Navhind Times, dated December 5, 1963)

Goa’s Parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies delineated on a map published in 'O Heraldo' newspaper.

The final results as published in O Heraldo newspaper: Maharastravadi Gomantak Party won 14 seats, United Goans Party - 12, Congress -1, Independents - 3.

The Navhind Times’ front page on December 9, 1963.

Front page of 'O Heraldo' newspaper dated December 11, 1963.

