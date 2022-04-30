Per Annum – India’s Premier Alternate and Fixed Income Investment Platform

A slew of app-based trading platforms has come into the market horizon to tap the huge group of new-age investors. One of the outstanding options in that lineage is the Per Annum platform, India’s premier alternate and fixed income investment platform. This one-stop-shop is for investors who want to have multiple asset options to pick and choose, including the ones which were traditionally available to institutional peers alone.

Emphasizing the core principles of simplicity and flexible portfolios, the platform seeks to establish a trust-based financial platform for investors who have traditionally opted for bank deposits, fixed deposits and PPF to park their funds, foregoing the handsome returns offered by stock investments. A complicated approach toward investments and lack of customizable options pushed away this group from seriously considering portfolios as an alternative investment option.

Per Annum To The Rescue

Per Annum is primarily focused on this underserved group and comes with a wide range of investment portfolio options, focusing across the spectrum of investor community ready to invest anywhere between INR 50,000-10,00,000 and above. We understand that there exists a large community who are risk-averse and ready for low initial investments, but with diversified and customized offerings, Per Annum aims to provide the right platform to accrue high, sustainable returns.

The platform’s tagline says it all – democratizing fixed and alternative investment products for India's underserved retail investor community. With curated options available according to your risk appetite and protected through robust risk mitigation mechanisms, the basket allows investments to earn anywhere between 9-15% per annum. What’s more, these products allow you to beat the danger of inflation and value erosion inherent in most traditional assets, while staying immune to the volatilities posed by stock market assets. This gives the ultimate boost to your investment outlook, and unlocks returns never experienced before!

The Team Behind Per Annum

Per Annum platform comes from the team behind Lendbox, India’s leading RBI Registered NBFC-P2P Debt Investment platform. With 50,000+ investors and INR 500+ crore worth of assets under management, Lendbox’s experience in building diversified debt investment products has been utilized in developing fixed income and alternative asset classes through the Per Annum platform. High quality and consistent returns are at the core of the platform, keeping consumer experience and transparency at the centre of every transaction.

Flexibility Is What Differentiates Us

We understand that no two investors are the same, and we have truly imbibed that into our platform's ethos as well! Investors get to choose from a wide range of portfolio options, some of them not available on any other platform across India! All the products are safe and backed by product partners to provide the cushion of safety so that you can intelligently invest in assets of your choice. Per Annum follows best-in-industry underwriting practices with stringent cut-offs for credit scores as well as repayment history.

We offer a large basket of products across categories to diversify risk. Some products require you to park high investments, resulting in a large investor group getting excluded. Per Annum opens up such high-class investment portfolios to investors investing as low as INR 50,000, thus ensuring flexibility in the truest sense.

There are primarily two investment asset categories - a fixed-term investment wherein you can earn up to 11% per annum and requires a minimum investment of INR 1 Lakh for a tenure of a minimum 1 year, with no TDS on withdrawals and no investment fee. This option is for those who are in for the long haul, and compounds your returns efficiently!

The Flexi investment route, in contrast, is for those who want to remain invested as per convenience and can withdraw anytime with interest. Investments in this bracket earn up to 9.5% per year and require a minimum investment of INR 50,000. There is no minimum tenure, no TDS on withdrawal, and ZERO withdrawal charges!

We believe that investors should always have control over where their funds are parked at any point in time. This is one of the major USPs of Per Annum, which makes it stand out way above its peers!

Offering Alternative Investment Products

What's more, Per Annum also seeks to introduce alternative investment classes such as digital gold, asset-backed leasing, fractional real estate, invoicing financings, and start-up financing among other portfolios.

Per Annum facilitates the underserved investor community with a simple, reliable, flexible, transparent yet powerful platform to invest and experience the power of compounding and growth, all customized according to the risk appetite and invested amount. Built with care and trust from the Lendbox team, we recognize the investment scenario in India like nobody else! Come over, experience and realize the real power of investment portfolio with us!

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article