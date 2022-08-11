English
    Paytm Money Transfer: Safe, Quick, Free

    August 11, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

    Digital payments have completely revolutionised the money game in India. Indians are adopting a digitally empowered lifestyle at an increasing rate, which makes the country the largest and fastest-growing digital consumer market in the world. Over the past few years, e-wallets have transformed the way Indians pay for everything from paying bills to booking travel tickets, shopping offers and money transfers.

    Paytm Wallet is among the most popular e-wallets today in the country offering different services in just a few clicks. But many people have misconceptions about Paytm wallets, such as transferring money between your bank account & wallet costs an additional fee, which is not true.

    In the course of doing any daily transaction, whether you're taking out cash from an ATM or transferring to another account or taking out cash from a shop, you have to pay extra charges to the bank. Unlike other payment methods, Paytm offers a hassle-free experience with free transfers between Paytm wallet and bank accounts.

    Download the Paytm wallet now and choose the digital way to transfer your funds for a secure & hassle-free experience.

    Tags: #Features
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:19 pm
