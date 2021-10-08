MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

‘Own the morning’: former NBA pro Jalen Rose’s top success tip

Being productive between 5 am and 9 am has been instrumental in Jalen Rose achieving athletic and media success.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Jalen Rose playing a game at the University of Michigan in 2008 (left) and as he is in 2021. (Photos via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Jalen Rose playing a game at the University of Michigan in 2008 (left) and as he is in 2021. (Photos via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Jalen Rose, who played basketball at the highest level and is now a media personality, is an advocate of early to bed, early to rise.

“I’ll tell you a couple of my secrets. No. 1: Successful people master the morning. Between 5 am and 9 am, that’s real estate that most people don’t take advantage of. I’m like the army. I do more before 9 am than most people do all day,” Rose, 48, told CNBC Make It recently.

Rose is quick to add that getting up early starts the night before.

“You can’t master the morning if you’re out all night,” he said. “Just like how you charge up your phone and computer, you’ve got to do the same thing with your mind and emotions.”

Rose does a number of multimedia shows and writes a newspaper column. What allows him to do it all, he says, is getting his rest.

Close

“I’m not going to act like I’m in bed every night at 8 pm or 9 pm, because it varies. But that’s what allows me to continue to function at a high level,” he said.

Rose also takes a break from his phone and other electric devices for some time every day.

“I take a lot of steam showers—I like to go in there and meditate. It’s just me and my thoughts. That gives me a chance to think, decompress, pray and plan,” he said.

During his 13-year NBA career, Rose used different motivational tactics to psych himself up. Before each game, he would tell himself, “I’m about to make a name for myself tonight.”

At a deeper level, he used his anger towards his absentee father, Jimmy Walker, who also was an NBA player, to work hard.

“My goal was to be successful out of spite, so he would know my name,” Rose said. “He wore the number 24, so when I got to high school, I picked the number 42. I said to myself, ‘I’m going to make sure I’m a success story. Failure is not an option.’”

Rose played and trained all day, even in snow, against anyone who'd play.

“It consumed me. It became my life. I got down on my knees, multiple days (per week), and I prayed for the opportunity to make it to the NBA,” he said. “You have to remember: There’s going to be so much turbulence along the way before it (success) actually happens. Even your family and friends will doubt you.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CNBC Make It #Habits of successful people #Jalen Rose #Leadership. Success #Success tips
first published: Oct 8, 2021 03:59 pm

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

