Open a new trading account in less than 2 minutes with CPT International

CPT International is currently offering a 20% bonus, up to $500, for new trading accounts.

January 05, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

CPT International, the established online trading broker, is known to deliver an exceptional trading experience thanks to a user-friendly platform, amazing support team and an account opening process that would take no more than 2 minutes. The broker doesn’t require any minimum deposit and traders can easily fund their accounts using local payment methods including credit/debit card, Net Banking, UPI, and Perfect Money.

With regards to data analytics and exclusive market insight, CPT International recently partnered with Trading Central, the award-winning user interface, to empower its traders in validating suitable opportunities and optimizing their trading strategies. Trading Central is available for free when you open a new trading account with CPT International. The broker also organises monthly webinars and seminars for New Traders.

When it comes, to partnerships, CPT International offers industry-leading commission rebates, with 10$ per lot and no minimum requirements to qualify. The company has also designed an innovative Rewards Program with no joining requirements. After introducing their first account, Partners will receive a Welcome Kit that includes business cards, branded backpack, power bank and more. Exciting rewards, such as luxury vacations, iPhones and even a car, can then be effortlessly redeemed as they reach each milestone.

According to Vikas Lakhwani, CPT’s Chief Commercial Officer: “CPT’s mission is to create a community that appreciates convenience, inclusivity, and transparency, therefore empowering Traders and Introduce Brokers to maximize value”.

CPT International is currently offering a 20% bonus, up to $500, for new trading accounts. For more information, please visit: www.cptinternational.com


Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article

Tags: #CPT
first published: Jan 5, 2022 03:38 pm
