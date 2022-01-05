Open a new trading account in less than 2 minutes with CPT International

CPT International, the established online trading broker, is known to deliver an exceptional trading experience thanks to a user-friendly platform, amazing support team and an account opening process that would take no more than 2 minutes. The broker doesn’t require any minimum deposit and traders can easily fund their accounts using local payment methods including credit/debit card, Net Banking, UPI, and Perfect Money.

With regards to data analytics and exclusive market insight, CPT International recently partnered with Trading Central, the award-winning user interface, to empower its traders in validating suitable opportunities and optimizing their trading strategies. Trading Central is available for free when you open a new trading account with CPT International. The broker also organises monthly webinars and seminars for New Traders.

When it comes, to partnerships, CPT International offers industry-leading commission rebates, with 10$ per lot and no minimum requirements to qualify. The company has also designed an innovative Rewards Program with no joining requirements. After introducing their first account, Partners will receive a Welcome Kit that includes business cards, branded backpack, power bank and more. Exciting rewards, such as luxury vacations, iPhones and even a car, can then be effortlessly redeemed as they reach each milestone.

According to Vikas Lakhwani, CPT’s Chief Commercial Officer: “CPT’s mission is to create a community that appreciates convenience, inclusivity, and transparency, therefore empowering Traders and Introduce Brokers to maximize value”.





Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article



CPT International is currently offering a 20% bonus, up to $500, for new trading accounts. For more information, please visit: www.cptinternational.com