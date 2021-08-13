Neobanking with Fi—Making banking smarter

Despite the looming uncertainty of recent times, the rise of Financial Technology (FinTech) adoption is set to revolutionise banking. Deloitte's 2020 report on Fintech | On the brink of further disruption revealed that global Fintech revenue is poised to grow by 11.7%, with APAC projected to be the fastest-growing region.

Following the rise of mobile-first platforms that facilitate financial transactions, trading in stocks and dealings in cryptocurrency, Fintech is driving significant growth by simplifying a previously complex way of managing one's finances. People today are getting accustomed to making financial decisions using digital services, and therefore expect more from their financial setup than just the standard functions.

From brick and mortar to digital

Traditional banking, however, is yet to catch up with the evolving consumer trends of the post-pandemic era. While many banks have begun their digital journey of better serving consumer demands, they are yet to leverage all that fintech has to offer. On the other hand, the fintech sector seems to be tapping into new avenues of growth with renewed tenacity.

With the proliferation of digitalisation in the finance sector, banking gets smarter. ‘Neobank’ is the latest buzzword and refers to a digital-only banking system. Neobanks aren't your traditional banks. Rather, they are a kind of digital bank which operates entirely online. They provide a wide umbrella of financial services that appeal to today’s tech savvy customers. Neobanks partner with RBI-governed physical banks to house your savings, while they provide digital and mobile first financial services.

Fi is a financial app built for working professionals that comes with a zero-balance savings account. It helps you track your spends, grow your money and organise your funds. It also has unique features that have the potential to revolutionise the way money is treated in the banking universe.

So, what can Fi do for you?



● The new way to save money - Fi enables automated savings- Fi’s bot ‘FIT’ prompts you to set aside a certain amount as ‘savings’ every time you spend or even when Virat Kohli hits a six! For example: Fi can put away ₹100 in your savings’ Jar for every expenditure you make on an e-commerce platform or every time you order takeout, helping you save more! It even rewards you with cashbacks and Fi coins for good saving habits

● Fi is flexibility- Not only can you withdraw from any ATM, but you can also control your card from your app. Facilities like freezing your card are available at a tap. Additionally, Fi lets you open an account with no minimum balance (yay!)

● Save smarter and on your own terms- Smart Deposit (Jars) by Fi combine the best of the much loved Fixed Deposit (FD) and Recurring Deposit (RD) to help users save towards their goal on their own terms. A Smart Deposit gives you the flexibility to choose the amount and frequency of investment.

● Organise your Money - With Fi you can put your money into Jars based on your saving goals - this could be a Rainy Day Jar, retire at 40 Jar or get the latest iPhone Jar. This way you organise your money without needing to open multiple bank accounts

● Helps you spend intelligently- Fi does this by giving you insights into where your money has gone, in milliseconds. Ask Fi gives you answers to questions like ‘How much did I spend on food last month?’ and gives you insights without you having to go anywhere near an excel sheet

● Supporting you in your financial journey- Fi has 24X7 customer support available to tend to your queries absolutely jargon free. It has no hidden fees and maintains the highest level of safety and confidentiality when it comes to your personal data



Fi makes banking smarter. It takes banking to new heights, enabling a highly personalised money-management system. You don't just get a bank account with Fi, but a number of other really handy features as well:

Today, the young and old alike are using finance-management apps to help them keep track of their money and plan their savings better. With revolutionary apps like Fi reshaping the neobank landscape with their starkly simple, intuitive, and relatable money-management features, digital natives can be rest assured that their money will work for them in a smarter, more efficient way.

You can now get early access to the app and experience smarter banking with Fi- https://fi.money/

This is a partnered post