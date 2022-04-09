Nandan Nilekani: Thoughtful design of how you consume information and allocate attention can help

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited, and co-founder and chairman at EkStep, a not-for-profit tech platform to improve basic literacy and numeracy, launched a new book -The Art of Bitfulness: Keeping Calm in the Digital World (Allen Lane, 2022), co-authored with Tanuj Bhowani - earlier this year. In an interview, Nilekani talked about Zoom fatigue, allocating attention and a pragmatic framework for technology-use. Excerpts:

What made you write this book?

It was an idea that my co-author, Tanuj Bhojwani, and I came up with during a walk in the park. This was after the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the world was cautiously opening up again. I was frustrated with Zoom calls, so I started conducting walks in the parks with colleagues. On one such walk with Tanuj, we observed that we were feeling trapped by technology, and had very similar methods to cope. Despite our age gap, the similarities in our problems and solutions were interesting.

There are a few other books on the subject, but we thought they were more idealistic than pragmatic. They usually ask the individual to give up technology or solely blame Big Tech. We think the answer lies in looking at our relationship with our devices. It is a set of toxic patterns. Accountability will need to come from both ends – individuals and corporations.

Who would benefit most from the ideas, research and tips in this book?

People who feel that they can’t do their job without their technology! Those who feel that such books are written for others, and somehow their unique job requires them to be online all the time! These “always-on” people have convinced themselves they can’t afford to miss every ping or happening in the online world. Those who have worked themselves into a frenzy by believing they are the exceptions are the ones who need to keep calm the most.

The reality is that we all have a necessity to be connected sometimes, but we are all overdoing it. A little mindfulness about your usage, some thoughtful design of how you consume information and allocate attention can help whether you’re employed or not, a high-level executive or just starting your career, a creative professional or in an analytical role.

How was the process of working with Tanuj Bhojwani on this book?

It was literally a walk in the park! We have already been collaborating on some of the India Stack (https://indiastack.org/faq.html); Tanuj works as a fellow at iSPIRT (https://ispirt.in/) and has been a part of the UPI and Account Aggregator effort.

Our book is divided into three parts. The first part is the problem, which we both could agree upon. The second part is individual solutions, where we found that we had similar methodologies, but slightly different methods because of our age gap. For example, we recommend splitting your time into three modes of attention – create, curate, communicate. I do this by hardware, and Tanuj does this by software.

The third part is where we talk about solutions for society, and how to make our tech markets more competitive. Here, Tanuj and I already have worked together for the last five years and we have a similar outlook. There are a few other places we have differing views, such as cryptocurrency. We therefore discussed these ideas in detail during our walks in the park. I think overall we’ve managed to balance our views out and come up with a pragmatic, cautiously optimistic book on our technology.

Your book mentions that human beings are in a toxic relationship with devices. As the chairman of Infosys, an IT company, how responsible do you feel?

I have always believed in technology’s potential for bringing change in society. Whether through private endeavours such as Infosys or public endeavours such as Aadhaar. I believe technology is critical to improving our quality of life, and doing it at scale.

However, not all technologies and technology business models are created equal. Attention economy products necessitate a certain kind of relationship with their users that is toxic. Now that these products are going from a leisure activity for some part of the population to widespread usage, we felt it was time to write a pragmatic framework.

How do you prioritize among the things competing for your attention online?

I have three simple rules:

1. I am generous with my money and stingy with my time.

2. I try to be less busy and more effective.

3. I focus on separating the signal from the noise.

My simple idea is to not have any open loops. I try to finish all action items from every meeting, soon after that meeting. I drive my inbox to zero, using a method that we describe in the book, every day. This is how I manage short-term priorities.

For long-term priorities, every few months, I make a set of goals by writing in my journal. This helps me most of all by saying no to everything else. The book has a section called Writing is Thinking.

You are in the process of scaling up EkStep, the non-profit organization that you co-founded. How do you plan to integrate safeguards against cyber bullying?

EkStep does not have an open platform in the way that other content dissemination platforms do. The set of users who can upload curated content and share is restricted. Many of the building blocks are more oriented towards strengthening teacher capabilities, so these issues aren’t as pronounced.

What are some of the current and upcoming projects that excite you?

I’m most excited about ONDC. It is going to be a revolution in Digital Commerce the way UPI was for payments. In our book, we talk about how open, interoperable protocols create fairer ecosystems with healthier competition. Already there is a growing concern for how our hyperlocal delivery, quick commerce, e-commerce, etc., are affecting small businesses and gig workers. We believe that this interoperable network will allow flourishing of multiple business models that will serve Indians better while also digitising the economy.