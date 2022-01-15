My Family and Other Globalizers | When home is the world

(Representational image) Many children today do not experience place in the same way as their parents did growing up.

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

My family spans boundaries: both cultural and political. I am an Indian, from New Delhi, with a south Indian father and north Indian mother. My husband is a Spaniard who went to school at a French lycée and later studied Chinese at a British university.

We have two boys. The older, Ishaan, was born in China, went to preschool in Brussels, spent the early years of primary school in Jakarta, the latter years in Japan, and is now in secondary in Spain. The younger, Nico, was born in Brussels.

For many years, when Ishaan was little and he was asked where he was from, he would say he was Chinese, oblivious of the startled looks this reply elicited. After years of brainwashing by us, his parents, he reluctantly altered his self-introduction to, “I am Spanish, Indian and Chinese.”

When Nicolas was asked the same question, there was a phase when he would reply, “I’m from my home.”

Sometimes I gaze upon my offspring and catch myself wondering, “Who have I raised? What are these children?”

The reason being that I, like most people in India and around the world, grew up in a context in which the what of a person equated with an identity that was firmly tied to geography. I was Indian, with all the historical weight, hope, despair, pride, and obligations that this label entailed.

As a result, while I have done my fair share of global flâneurie, my core identity remains rooted to New Delhi, with its tombs and ghosts, markets and melas. My soul thrums to the colour of saree shops. And the city’s flotilla of failures – pollution, patriarchy, poverty- are open wounds on the skin of my selfhood. My Indian connection is corporeal and geographical – not just an idea or a metaphor.

But my children do not experience place in the same way. Their sense of self is free of territory, and to a startling degree, ethnicity. Nico might talk of a new friend at school and I would ask, “So, where is xx from?” The answer was inevitably a shrug. Over time, my son would gnomically reveal that his friend enjoyed football, was experimenting with pescatarianism, cheated in Math tests, and ran like the wind. But origins remained a black box.

There were times when at bedtime, my younger son would pointedly raise the question to which I had no clear answer. “What does it mean when people say, “Where are you from”? What is ‘from’?”

“You are from your parents,” I would tell him, satisfying neither him nor myself with that bit of sophistry.

I spent years worrying about the implications for my children of their deracinated identity. I blamed myself for failing to make them more Indian and their dad, for a symmetrical failure on the Spanish end. In our home we listened to African jazz and ate a lot of miso-marinated salmon. Ishaan made pulled-pork tacos. Nico liked ikura (roe) sushi. We were gastronomic muggles.

I worried if this tossed salad of a family was too much of a khichdi. The political scientist David Miller describes ‘cosmopolitans’ as people who view “the world as a kind of giant supermarket, where place of residence is decided by the particular basket of goods (jobs, amenities, climate, etc.) available there.” This was my worry.

Would my children grow up feckless, without any sense of real social obligations? Would their colourful global identities be doomed to a shallowness, lacking the depth that more national attachments engender?

I don't know the answer, but I’ve increasingly realised that what I really want for my boys is an identity rooted in a lack of bigotry and a commitment to pluralism. These are values that are territoriality neutral. My children will always carry the creole within them. I hope that makes them open to many ways of being: black and white and pink (as Ishaan used to describe his skin colour), Christian and Hindu and atheist, Chinese and Indonesian and Belgian.

For my kids, countries are merely lines drawn on a map. They are free of the over-heated emotion of patriotism. I can only try and make them aware of their enormous privilege, so that while they do not become defined by place, they remain earth bound; aware that their cosmopolitanism entails responsibilities too.

The path that my children are walking feels fragile and uncertain because it is new. And yet cosmopolitanism is old. About 420 BC the philosopher Democritus of Abdera wrote, “To a wise man, the whole earth is open; for the native land of a good soul is the whole earth.”